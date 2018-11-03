2.0 movie trailer released: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer will ‘set your screens on fire’

2.0 stars Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth in the lead roles. (Source: YouTube)

The much-awaited trailer of Shankar’s highly ambitious project – 2.0 was released on Saturday afternoon. Starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, the 126-second clip starts with a message that ‘technology connects us but in 2018, it will target us’. The action-packed trailer promises a thrilling movie. Directed by S Shankar, the film is the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot), which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alongside Rajinikanth.

The trailer introduces Rajnikanth’s ‘chitti’ which will be up against Akshay Kumar’s character in the film. The film was scheduled to release in Diwali last year but was pushed to allow more time for post-production. Also starring Amy Jackson in an important role, 2.0 will not hit the theatres on November 29.

Here is 2.0 movie trailer –

Speaking at the launch event of the film, Rajinikanth said that he is confident that the movie will do well. He said once the audience will watch the movie, they will also start promoting it. He said 2.0 is for everybody – mass, intellectuals and pseudo intellectuals.

“2.0 is a thriller, entertainer and has an international message – that the planet is not just for human beings but other creatures also. Shankar is a gem of the Indian film industry. We need to preserve such filmmakers,” Rajinikanth added.

Praising his director, the veteran actor said that Shankar is the Indian James Cameron and Spielberg.

Akshay Kumar, meanwhile, thanked Shankar for the opportunity and said that he is honoured to be there. “I do go to the gym. I get up at 4 am. My dad was in the army. This lifestyle isn’t forced on me by my family. I am proud to say there has never been one day when I have not seen the sunrise. I keep the consistency because I enjoy every day. My body is my temple,” he added.