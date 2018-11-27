2.0: Here is gift from Akshay Kumar for his fans ahead of the big-budget movie release

By: | Updated: November 27, 2018 6:02 PM

2.0: Akshay essays the prime antagonist as an eccentric scientist named Richard in "2.0"

2.0 ticket booking, 2.0 facebook filter, 2.0 news, akshay kumar, rajinikanth 2.0 release date, 2.0 ticketsThe film will mark the Tamil debut of Akshay and is his first film with megastar Rajinikanth.

2.0: Ahead of the release of his forthcoming film “2.0”, actor Akshay Kumar on Monday treated his fans by launching the film’s special filter on Facebook. Through the filter, one can try out Akshay’s wrathful avatar look from the film.

“The new face of evil will unveil in three days, experience it yourself with the ‘2.0’ Filter! Try now,” the actor tweeted along with a video in which he can be seen using the filter.

Akshay essays the prime antagonist as an eccentric scientist named Richard in “2.0”, releasing on Thursday.

The film will mark the Tamil debut of Akshay and is his first film with megastar Rajinikanth.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. 2.0: Here is gift from Akshay Kumar for his fans ahead of the big-budget movie release
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition