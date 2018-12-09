2.0 box office collection: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s movie set to enter Rs 600 crore club; Hindi version collects over 154 crore

2.0 box office collection: 2.0 is a sequel to Shankar’s 2010 blockbuster “Enthiran”.

2.0 box office collection: Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s mega-budget movie 2.0 has has wreaked havoc at the box-office as it set to enter Rs 600 crore club. “In its 2nd weekend, #2Point0 is doing very well both in the domestic and overseas markets.. Set to cross ₹ 600 Crs at the WW Box Office,” Entertainment Industry Tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted today. The Hindi version of Shankar’s magnum opus has collected 9.15 crore on Saturday taking the total to 154.75 crore so far. “2Point0 picks up speed again… Growth on second Sat [vis-à-vis second Fri]: 56.41%… Should score on second Sun too… [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr, Sat 9.15 cr. Total: ₹ 154.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version,” Taran Adarsh tweeted today.

Rajinikanth’s “2.0” will be released in China release across 56,000 screens, according to reports. In a statement, Lyca Productions confirmed the news of the Shankar-directed sci-fi movie’s release in association with HY Media in China with at least 47,000 of the total screens playing it in 3D format. “2.0” will release in China in May 2019 and it will be the widest 3D release for any foreign language film in history, the statement said.

#2Point0 picks up speed again… Growth on second Sat [vis-à-vis second Fri]: 56.41%… Should score on second Sun too… [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr, Sat 9.15 cr. Total: ₹ 154.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2018

2.0 is a sequel to Shankar’s 2010 blockbuster “Enthiran”. The movie has been produced by Lyca Productions. In India, the movie was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on November 29. The film, which features Rajinikanth in three different ‘avatars’, also stars Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.

In its 2nd weekend, #2Point0 is doing very well both in the domestic and overseas markets.. Set to cross ₹ 600 Crs at the WW Box Office.. pic.twitter.com/6ITy3j6BF8 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 9, 2018

Akshay Kumar, making his southern debut, plays the antagonist. Rajinikanth plays a scientist and a robot. He also appears as a microbot, dubbed 3.0, which was one of the major surprise elements.