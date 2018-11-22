2.0 box office collection prediction: Will Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer sail like Baahubali 2 or sink like Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan?

2.0 is set for release on November 29.

2.0 box office collection prediction: Superstar-turned-politician Rajinikanth and Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is set for release on November 29. The buzz around Shankar’s magnum opus has been gaining momentum ever since its trailer was launched amid much fanfare and trade experts and analysts are expecting healthy box-office business. While there are expectations of a positive start at the ticket window, one wonders if the sequel to the 2010 fantasy drama ‘Enthiran’ will be able to match the monumental success of the ‘Baahubali’ series, especially the ‘Baahubali 2’ or sink without a trace like Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali release ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.

2.0 seems to have already created a record by getting the tag of the costliest film in the history of Indian cinema and it will be interesting to see if Rajinikanth’s film’s business can go sky-high. “From North to South.. From Canada to Malaysia..Superstar @rajinikanth and @akshaykumar will dominate the Box Office from Nov 29th..,” entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala posted on Twitter. “#2Point0 TN Pre-release Theaterical total advance is valued the highest in Tamil Cinema.. Nearly ₹ 120 Crs.. A First in Tamil Cinema to cross ₹ 100 Crs..” Bala tweeted.

“NEXT THURSDAY there will be tsunami at the box office north south east everywhere. CHITTI version #2point0 is coming,” film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel said in a Twitter post.

According to Bala, 2.0 will have a run time of 2 hours and 29 minutes and will be released on over 4,000 screens, making it one of the widest releases of the year. “Advance booking to commence from Sunday. All India Net Opening is expected to be around Rs 70-80 cr range,” Kadel predicted.

‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ released on April 28 in 2017. The S. S. Rajamouli film smashed every box-office record and went on to collect over Rs 1000 crore in India. Its Hindi version alone minted over Rs 500 crore. However, another big budget movie ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ failed miserably despite getting a thunderous start on first day (it earned just over Rs 52 crore).

Rajinikanth enjoys a cult status in the south and Akshay Kumar’s presence in the movie will be critical for the movie’s success in the Hindi and Punjabi heartland. 2.0 will see Rajinikanth portray the role of Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti while Kumar plays the antagonist.