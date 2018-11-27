2.0 box office collection prediction: Will humongous screen count of Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2 Point 0 break big Bollywood records?

By: | Published: November 27, 2018 9:14 PM

2.0 box office collection prediction: The movie will be released on 10,500 screens worldwide. The screen count in India for 2.0 will be a staggering 7,500.

2.0 box office collection prediction:2.0 box office collection prediction: The movie will release on Thursday

2.0 box office collection prediction: Superstar Rajinikanth, Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar-starrer and ace director Shankar’s magnum opus 2.0 will release on Thursday i.e November 29. The movie is expected to break many box office records, and enthral audience with its VFX as well. While reports say that sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran or Robot (Hindi) is the costliest movie in the history of Indian cinema, makers and producers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that their film reaches to every nook and corner of the country and their target audience.

The movie will be released on 10,500 screens worldwide. The screen count in India for 2.0 will be a staggering 7,500. This is huge considering the fact that the film is a Tamil movie and dubbed in Hindi, as per reports. The movie will also get a hefty screen counts in areas like North America, UK, Europe, MEA, South Asia and APAC. “#2Point0 WW Screens Break-up (Approx): North America – 850, UK – 300, Europe – 500, MEA – 350, South Asia – 100, India – 7,500, APAC – 900, Total – 10,500,” noted Entertainment Industry Tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted.

So far the film industry has witnessed box office story being rewritten by Baahubali 2 which grossed over Rs 1000 crore but recently an epic disaster like Thugs of Hindostan has also happened. Both movies were made with a overwhelming amount of money. Now the question arises whether 2.0 will prove to be the game-changer or not! Given the screen count, one can only hope that makers are extremely sure about their products. Hence, they have gone for all out explosion at box office.

Watch 2.0 trailer

While Akshay Kumar commands envious fan following in northern parts of country, Superstar Rajinikanth enjoys cult and demi-god status in South. Trade experts are expecting a positive start on the box-office and predicted that content will decide its fate.

