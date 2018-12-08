2.0 box office collection Day 9: The Hindi version nears the Rs 150 crore mark

2.0 box office collection Day 9

The Hindi version of Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is running steadily while nearing the Rs 150 crore mark. In the past nine days, it earned a total sum of Rs 145.60.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on Twitter, “#2Point0 stayed strong, despite a new release [#Kedarnath] eating into the screens, shows and footfalls… Expected to show substantial growth on second Sat and Sun… Will cross ₹ 150 cr today… [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr. Total: ₹ 145.60 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

The Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer was released on November 29, is already Rajinikanth’s highest grossing Hindi film, Taran Adarsh said. It is also the highest grossing Hindi dubbed film and beat Baahubali: The Beginning’s lifetime business in 6 days. Not just Rajinikanth, it also became actor Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing film ever.

2.0 also entered the Rs 500 crore club at the worldwide box office collection on its Day 7.

The movie which has reportedly been made at a budget of Rs 500 crores had also earned a whopping amount of Rs 370 crores even before its release. Rs 180 crores of that came from selling the digital and internet rights of the movie.

It also is the most expensive Indian film ever made with around Rs 450 crores spent on the production itself. Outside India, the movie earned around Rs 1.75 crore in Pakistan and Rs 2.86 crore in Sri Lanka. The movie is also set to be released in 56,000 screens across China in May next year.