2.0 box office collection Day 8: Shankar directorial rules BO, becomes Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing Hindi film

The Shankar directorial which released on November 29 is laughing all the way to the bank. Besides Rajnikanth’s die-hard fans, 2.0 also seems to have been able to attract family audiences across the country as well. Taran Adarsh has noted that the dubbed version of the Tamil film is now Rajinikanth’s highest grossing Hindi film.

2.0 has also become the second-highest grossing Hindi dubbed film, beating the lifetime collection of Baahubali: The Beginning. On Wednesday, the Hindi version of the film earned Rs 9.50 crore, taking its collection to Rs 132 crore.

Within a week of its run, 2.0 marched has easily cruised into the Rs 500-crore-club.

Other than Rajinikanth, 2.0 has also become Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing film ever and comfortably surpassed his last film – Toilet – Ek Prem Katha in just 8 days of release.

Over the last few years, Akshay who was earlier known to do just hard action and comedy entertainers, has earned critical acclaim for movies such as Baby, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Airlift, Padman and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha.

Akshay Kumar who plays a villain for the first time in a film that was directed and helmed by south Indian filmmakers had talked about how he learnt patience after the time-consuming process of putting up prosthetics. He had last played a villain in the film Ajnabee which won him the Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role in early 2000s.

Ramesh Bala tweeted on Friday, “#2Point0 ‘s 1st Week TN Box Office Gross, including 3D Glass Handling Charges is around ₹ 85 Crs..”

#2Point0 ‘s 1st Week TN Box Office Gross, including 3D Glass Handling Charges is around ₹ 85 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 7, 2018

He added,”#2Point0 Enters Successful 2nd week all over #Kerala 1st Week BO: Gross – ₹ 15.4 Crs (Without 3D Charges) Gross – ₹ 18 Crs (With 3D Charges).”

#2Point0 Enters Successful 2nd week all over #Kerala 1st Week BO: Gross – ₹ 15.4 Crs (Without 3D Charges) Gross – ₹ 18 Crs (With 3D Charges) pic.twitter.com/6leAJRtI4T — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 7, 2018

#2Point0 continues its winning streak… Maintains a super-strong hold on weekdays… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 11.50 cr, Wed 9.50 cr. Total: ₹ 132 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 6, 2018

#2Point0 sets new benchmarks…

* Is now second highest grossing *Hindi dubbed* film, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Baahubali [first part].

* Rajnikanth’s highest grossing film ever [#Hindi].

* Will emerge Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing film today [Thu; Day 8].

HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 6, 2018

In addition, besides 2.0’s Hindi version charming the audience, the film has no competition in Chennai for another week as there are no major releases scheduled in the coming days. As per trade reports, 2.0 has already earned nearly Rs 85 crore across Tamil Nadu.

Outside India, the movie grossed Rs 2.86 crore in Sri Lanka, it earned Rs 1.75 crore in Pakistan, according to reports. If this continues, the producers will be able to recover the production cost and might even earn more profits.

Moreover, 2.0 that features Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson is set to release in China in May 2019 in an impressive 56,000 screens, the makers have announced.