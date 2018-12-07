2.0 box office collection Day 8: Shankar directorial rules BO, becomes Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing Hindi film

By: | Updated: December 7, 2018 11:40 AM

The film has already raked in over Rs 500 crore worldwide within a week of its release, surpassing the lifetime collections of Baahubali: The Beginning

Akshay Kumar/facebook

The Shankar directorial which released on November 29 is laughing all the way to the bank. Besides Rajnikanth’s die-hard fans, 2.0 also seems to have been able to attract family audiences across the country as well. Taran Adarsh has noted that the dubbed version of the Tamil film is now Rajinikanth’s highest grossing Hindi film.

A still from the film

2.0 has also become the second-highest grossing Hindi dubbed film, beating the lifetime collection of Baahubali: The Beginning. On Wednesday, the Hindi version of the film earned Rs 9.50 crore, taking its collection to Rs 132 crore.

Within a week of its run, 2.0 marched has easily cruised into the Rs 500-crore-club.

Other than Rajinikanth, 2.0 has also become Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing film ever and comfortably surpassed his last film – Toilet – Ek Prem Katha in just 8 days of release.

Over the last few years, Akshay who was earlier known to do just hard action and comedy entertainers, has earned critical acclaim for movies such as Baby, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Airlift, Padman and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha.

Akshay Kumar/facebook

Akshay Kumar who plays a villain for the first time in a film that was directed and helmed by south Indian filmmakers had talked about how he learnt patience after the time-consuming process of putting up prosthetics. He had last played a villain in the film Ajnabee which won him the Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role in early 2000s.

Ramesh Bala tweeted on Friday, “#2Point0 ‘s 1st Week TN Box Office Gross, including 3D Glass Handling Charges is around ₹ 85 Crs..”

He added,”#2Point0 Enters Successful 2nd week all over #Kerala 1st Week BO: Gross – ₹ 15.4 Crs (Without 3D Charges) Gross – ₹ 18 Crs (With 3D Charges).”

In addition, besides 2.0’s Hindi version charming the audience, the film has no competition in Chennai for another week as there are no major releases scheduled in the coming days. As per trade reports, 2.0 has already earned nearly Rs 85 crore across Tamil Nadu.

READ ALSO | 2.0 review: Rajinikanth saves humanity from Avian attack in Shankar’s grand movie

Outside India, the movie grossed Rs 2.86 crore in Sri Lanka, it earned Rs 1.75 crore in Pakistan, according to reports. If this continues, the producers will be able to recover the production cost and might even earn more profits.

Moreover, 2.0 that features Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson is set to release in China in May 2019 in an impressive 56,000 screens, the makers have announced.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. 2.0 box office collection Day 8: Shankar directorial rules BO, becomes Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing Hindi film
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition