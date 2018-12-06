2.0 box office collection day 7: Another landmark! Rajinikanth, Akshay-starrer enters coveted Rs 500 crore club

The 2.0 poster featuring Superstar Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar

On Day 6, Rajinikanth, Akshay-starrer 2.0 continued its dream run, overtaking lifetime collections of Baahubali: The Beginning (Hindi). On Day 7, it entered the elite Rs 500-crore club at the worldwide box office, making it one of the highest grossing Indian films of all time.

If the film continues its money-minting streak, 2.0 will comfortably beat the lifetime worldwide collections of movies such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat, Sanju and Sultan. 2.0 will beat 67-year-old Rajnikanth’s previous film, Kabali, after the coming weekend, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Ramesh Bala tweeted the worldwide figures of 2.0. He wrote, “In it’s (sic)1st week, #2Point0 has crossed ₹ 500 Crs at the WW Box Office.. Detailed Break-up in the afternoon.. #2Point0500CrBlockbuster”

In it’s 1st week, #2Point0 has crossed ₹ 500 Crs at the WW Box Office.. Detailed Break-up in the afternoon..#2Point0500CrBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/bAjv9DxmRU — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 6, 2018

Tweeting on the film’s day 6 earnings, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had said, “#2Point0 sets the BO on ????????????… Double digits yet again on Day 6 [Tue]… The trending on weekdays is EXCELLENT… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 122.50 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

#2Point0 sets the BO on ????????????… Double digits yet again on Day 6 [Tue]… The trending on weekdays is EXCELLENT… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 122.50 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2018

2.0 is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. The film’s director, S. Shankar told Firstpost, “If I’m correct, nearly Rs 450 crore is the cost of the production. The producers spent more on the promotions and I don’t know the exact amount. If not for Lyca Productions and Rajini sir, we couldn’t have made the film.”

2.0 will also be releasing in China on 56,000 screens (including 47,000 3D screens) in May 2019. Shankar further revealed that the makers of the film have plans for 3.0 but “it’s impossible to imagine the franchise without Rajini sir.”

“The franchise is incomplete without the character of Chitti and I don’t think anyone else other than Rajini sir can play it. The way I see it, I’d love to see 2.0 and its characters pave way to our own superhero franchise, but we need the right script to back the vision,” he told Firstpost

Also starring actors such as Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey, Amy Jackson and others, the film has been been able to live up to the expectations after a brief lull. This is quite unlike Bollywood projects like Salman Khan’s Race 3 and Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan, which failed to impress the audience.