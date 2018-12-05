2.0 box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer goes past earnings of Baahubali: The Beginning

A spiritual successor of film Enthiran, 2.0 box office collections for the Hindi version touched a new high of Rs 122.50 crore till day 6.

Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 continued its good run at the box-office, surpassing the lifetime collections of the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning. On day 6 of its release, the Shankar directorial’s gross earnings for the Hindi version of 2.0 went past Rs 120 crore. The Hindi dubbed version of the film touched the double digit figure in terms of its total earnings on a single day and grossed Rs 11.50 crore on the sixth day of its release on Tuesday.

Banking on its Tuesday collection, the Hindi version of movie 2.0 beats the lifetime total of director SS Rajamauli’s ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’. Released in 2015, ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ movie had made Rs 117 crore at the box office to become the highest grossing Hindi version of a South Indian film.

The record, was, however, broken by its sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion grossed Rs 511 crore as its lifetime earnings. But there is a catch: while Baahubali series was released in Hindi as a dubbed version, 2.0 movie has been made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office figures of 2.0 on his Twitter account Wednesday and wrote, “#2Point0 sets the BO on ?????? (fire)… Double digits yet again on Day 6 [Tue]… The trending on weekdays is EXCELLENT… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 11.50 cr. Total: ? 122.50 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

On the day 1 of movie release, the movie critic had posted a one word review of the Rajinikanth-starrer on Twitter, calling the movie a “blockbuster”.

The Hindi-dubbed version of 2.0 movie is contributing in a major way in the total earnings of the movie. “Today is a very critical day for #2Point0BoxOffice while the #Hindi version is contributing a major chunk, #Telugu version is average but the critical #Tamil version can cause a major letdown … hoping otherwise,” Girish Johar wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

While Akshay Kumar is making his southern debut with 2.0 plays the antagonist, superstar Rajinikanth plays a scientist, and a robot and also appears as a microbot, dubbed 3.0, which was one of the major surprise elements of the film.

The film grossed a whopping Rs 400 crore in its opening weekend worldwide, Lyca Productions revealed earlier this week.

While the start of the week was strong for 2.0 movie that also stars Amy Jackson, it remains to be seen whether the film can maintain the pace over the next few days.

The most expensive films to be ever made in India, 2.0 is made with a budget of over Rs 500 crore.