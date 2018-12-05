2.0 box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer goes past earnings of Baahubali: The Beginning

By: | Updated: December 5, 2018 12:25 PM

Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 continued its good run at the box-office, surpassing the lifetime collections of the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning.

A spiritual successor of film Enthiran, 2.0 box office collections for the Hindi version touched a new high of Rs 122.50 crore till day 6.

Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 continued its good run at the box-office, surpassing the lifetime collections of the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning. On day 6 of its release, the Shankar directorial’s gross earnings for the Hindi version of 2.0 went past Rs 120 crore. The Hindi dubbed version of the film touched the double digit figure in terms of its total earnings on a single day and grossed Rs 11.50 crore on the sixth day of its release on Tuesday.

Banking on its Tuesday collection, the Hindi version of movie 2.0 beats the lifetime total of director SS Rajamauli’s ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’. Released in 2015, ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ movie had made Rs 117 crore at the box office to become the highest grossing Hindi version of a South Indian film.

Read | Rajinikanth’s ‘2.0’ set for major China release across 56,000 screens

The record, was, however, broken by its sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion grossed Rs 511 crore as its lifetime earnings. But there is a catch: while Baahubali series was released in Hindi as a dubbed version, 2.0 movie has been made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

A spiritual successor of film Enthiran, 2.0 box office collections for the Hindi version touched a new high of Rs 122.50 crore till day 6. The 2015 blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning had made Rs 117 crore at the box office, earning the distinction of being the highest grossing South Indian film dubbed in Hindi. That record was, however, broken when Baahubali 2: The Conclusion clocked a lifetime figure of Rs 511 crore at the box-office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office figures of 2.0 on his Twitter account Wednesday and wrote, “#2Point0 sets the BO on ?????? (fire)… Double digits yet again on Day 6 [Tue]… The trending on weekdays is EXCELLENT… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 11.50 cr. Total: ? 122.50 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

On the day 1 of movie release, the movie critic had posted a one word review of the Rajinikanth-starrer on Twitter, calling the movie a “blockbuster”.

The Hindi-dubbed version of 2.0 movie is contributing in a major way in the total earnings of the movie. “Today is a very critical day for #2Point0BoxOffice while the #Hindi version is contributing a major chunk, #Telugu version is average but the critical #Tamil version can cause a major letdown … hoping otherwise,” Girish Johar wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

While Akshay Kumar is making his southern debut with 2.0 plays the antagonist, superstar Rajinikanth plays a scientist, and a robot and also appears as a microbot, dubbed 3.0, which was one of the major surprise elements of the film.

Also read | Simmba trailer released: Watch Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao in upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial

The film grossed a whopping Rs 400 crore in its opening weekend worldwide, Lyca Productions revealed earlier this week.

While the start of the week was strong for 2.0 movie that also stars Amy Jackson, it remains to be seen whether the film can maintain the pace over the next few days.

The most expensive films to be ever made in India, 2.0 is made with a budget of over Rs 500 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. 2.0 box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer goes past earnings of Baahubali: The Beginning
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition