2.0 Box Office collection day 4: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer shines on Sunday, earns this much

2.0 Box Office collection day 4: Marking a smashing weekend at the Box Office, Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 earned Rs 34 cr on its fourth day, i.e. Sunday. After witnessing a drop in Box Office collection by almost 15 per cent on day 2, the Shankar Shanmugam directorial gained the momentum back over the weekend with a total earning of Rs 95 cr so far. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, on his official Twitter handle, wrote, “#2Point0 puts up a SUPERB TOTAL in its *extended* opening weekend… Biz on Day 3 and Day 4 specifically was fantastic… Thu 19.50 cr, Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 34 cr. Total: ₹ 95 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

#2Point0 puts up a SUPERB TOTAL in its *extended* opening weekend… Biz on Day 3 and Day 4 specifically was fantastic… Thu 19.50 cr, Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 34 cr. Total: ₹ 95 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2018

The weekend jump was driven by the Hindi circuits especially North and Mumbai. Moreover, the film had garnered a thunderous opening at the box office with its first day collections standing at around Rs 61 crore, making it the second highest opener in India of all time. 2.0 has been in the news for its outstanding visual effects and viewers drooled over the perfect blend of VFX and emotions in the movie.

#2point0 Sunday (Hindi) Heading towards ₹ 30-31 cr nett. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 2, 2018

Early Estimates for #2Point0 (Hindi) – Day 4 Sunday – All-India Nett is looking at ₹ 32 Crs.. A Opening Weekend of ₹ 95 Crs.. A Possibility..

— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 2, 2018

2.0 is currently playing in 6,800 screens across the nation and around 32,000 to 33,000 shows have been allocated to it pan India. one of the core reasons behind the massive opening is said to be that it has released at such an opportune time when there is nil competition from previous releases as such.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh gave a 5-star rating to the movie. Calling Akshay ‘fantastic’ and superstar Rajinikanth ‘the boss’, Adarsh said in his tweet that this time Director Shankar has hit the ball out of the park.

#2point0 Saturday- ₹ 24.50 cr (Hindi) Tamil+Telugu- ₹ 24 cr nett. All India- ₹ 48.50 cr nett. 3 days Total- ₹ 149 cr nett. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 2, 2018

#2Point0 is rocking in Hindi.. All-India Nett.. Thu 20.25 cr Fri 18 cr Sat 25 cr. Total: ₹ 63.25 cr. Today – Sunday is going to be higher than Saturday.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 2, 2018

The film is a sequel of ‘Enthiran’ released in 2010 and written and directed by ace filmmaker S Shankar. It featured Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Touted to be one of the most expensive films, reportedly about Rs 550 crore, it has world-class VFX and 3D and revolves around Rajinikanth’s dual avatars as scientist Vaseegaran and the reloaded robot ‘Chitti’ as they battle ‘villain’ starring Akshay Kumar. It also stars Amy Jackson playing a key role as a robot.

Director Shankar recently tweeter to express his happiness over the response to 2.0 and wrote “My heart full thanks to the audience who have lapped up #2point0 and celebrated and made it a huge success, and to all the media who supported and respected the hard work of our team, and to my whole team who have given a piece of their life to 2.0.”