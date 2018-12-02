2.0 Box Office collection day 3 prediction: Will Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer shine during weekend?

Will Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer shine during weekend?

Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 entered Day 3 on Saturday. The sci-fi movie witnessed a drop in Box Office collection by almost 15 per cent on day 2. However, the Shankar Shanmugam directorial is expected to gain some momentum during the weekend – whether the collection does take a U-turn after the initial drop, is yet to be seen!

In the first two days, the Hindi version of 2.0 saw a collection of around Rs 39 crore in total. On the third, it is highly likely that the Hindi version of the movie may collect Rs 55 crore in total.

Apart from Hindi version, in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the combined collection stands at Rs 21.5 crore in the first day, reported Indian Express. The movie has opened with a total of Rs 61 crore – the second highest opening for any Indian film ever.

Earlier, even before releasing the film, the producers had amassed Rs 370 crores by selling the satellite and digital rights of the movie, across the country.

2.0, which is the most expensive Indian movie till date, was made with a budget of almost Rs 550 crore. It has used cutting-edge VFX graphic to allure in the audience.

However, the movie has attracted mixed reviews from the critics. While trade analyst Taran Adarsh rated the movie five stars, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it a two-star rating. She wrote, “The real film kicks in post-interval.” Then she added, “…it’s just a question of how much Shankar will crank it up in the climax. He does, but somehow, none of it sticks after an initial shock-and-awe flash.” Another film critic Sumit Kadel has gone all out and said that the film is heading towards a ‘flop verdict’.