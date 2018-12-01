2.0 Box Office collection day 2: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer heading towards flop? Witnesses drop on 2nd day

By: | Published: December 1, 2018 11:51 AM

The Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar magnum opus, 2.0 was expected to create a havoc at the box office and it has created some buzz but unfortunately not as much as producers would have wanted.

2.0 box office collection, 2.0 collection, 2.0 box office collection day 2, 2.0 box office collection 2nd day, 2.0 2nd day collection, 2.0 2 days collection, 2.0 collection day 2, 2.0 collection 2nd day, 2.0 collection in india, 2.0 collection total, 2.0 box office collection 2nd day worldwide2.0 Box Office collection day 2: Released on Thursday, November 29, on its first day 2.0 (Hindi) witnessed a box office collection of Rs 20 crore.

2.0 Box Office collection day 2: The Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar magnum opus, 2.0 was expected to create a havoc at the box office and it has created some buzz but unfortunately not as much as producers would have wanted. Akshay Kumar in his first sci-fi film impressed the audience with this superb acting yet the box office collections are pointing towards a drop in numbers. Trade analyst and film critic Sumit Kadel tweeted that the film is heading towards a flop verdict. On the second day of its release, 2.0 witnessed a drop of approximately 15 per cent in its BO collections pan India. Created under a budget of Rs 550 crore, this Shankar Shanmugam directorial was expected to be a huge hit and do good business. However, with the current drop in its collections, bagging a hit verdict seems like a far-off thing!

READ ALSO | 2.0 collection day 1: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar magnum opus gets second biggest opening ever on Indian Box Office

Released on Thursday, November 29, on its first day 2.0 (Hindi) witnessed a box office collection of Rs 20 crore, lower than Akshay Kumar’s last Bollywood film Gold which had an opening of Rs 25 crore at the Box Office. However, all over India including Telegu states, 2.0 opened with whopping Rs 61 crore, the second highest opening witnessed by any Indian film ever! Even overseas, the movie did quite well on its opening day with the total gross collections being Rs 30 crore across the world. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the movie a ‘blockbuster’ and said that it was a ‘cinematic marvel’.

READ ALSO | 2.0 review: Rajinikanth saves humanity from Avian attack in Shankar’s grand movie

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala estimated the all-India Day 2 Box Office collections for 2.0 (Hindi) to be around Rs 19 crore, a slight drop from the previous day. The final figures of the collections made by the film on its second day is still awaited.

With the current estimates being made by analysts, it would be fun to see how the film performs over the weekend, for that may decide the overall collections the movie will make in its lifetime.

Watch 2.0 (Hindi) trailer:

2.0 is Akshay Kumar’s first film with megastar Rajinikanth and is also his South Indian debut. Akshay, who is known for his roles in socio-drama films, is unrecognisable in this sci-fi movie as Pakshirajan. The makers of the film were reportedly postponing its release date due to the high-level VFX work used in it.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. 2.0 Box Office collection day 2: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer heading towards flop? Witnesses drop on 2nd day
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition