2.0 Box Office collection day 2: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer heading towards flop? Witnesses drop on 2nd day

2.0 Box Office collection day 2: Released on Thursday, November 29, on its first day 2.0 (Hindi) witnessed a box office collection of Rs 20 crore.

2.0 Box Office collection day 2: The Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar magnum opus, 2.0 was expected to create a havoc at the box office and it has created some buzz but unfortunately not as much as producers would have wanted. Akshay Kumar in his first sci-fi film impressed the audience with this superb acting yet the box office collections are pointing towards a drop in numbers. Trade analyst and film critic Sumit Kadel tweeted that the film is heading towards a flop verdict. On the second day of its release, 2.0 witnessed a drop of approximately 15 per cent in its BO collections pan India. Created under a budget of Rs 550 crore, this Shankar Shanmugam directorial was expected to be a huge hit and do good business. However, with the current drop in its collections, bagging a hit verdict seems like a far-off thing!

#2point0 Budget is HUGE 550 cr. Film is doing good business but to get a HIT tag it should have created HAVOC at the BO, unfortunately it is not happening. Film day-1 Collection was good, Day-2 has a All Ind drop of appx 15%. Film is heading towards FLOP verdict. Sad but true. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 30, 2018

#2point0 witnesses drop on Day-2 all India. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 30, 2018

READ ALSO | 2.0 collection day 1: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar magnum opus gets second biggest opening ever on Indian Box Office

Released on Thursday, November 29, on its first day 2.0 (Hindi) witnessed a box office collection of Rs 20 crore, lower than Akshay Kumar’s last Bollywood film Gold which had an opening of Rs 25 crore at the Box Office. However, all over India including Telegu states, 2.0 opened with whopping Rs 61 crore, the second highest opening witnessed by any Indian film ever! Even overseas, the movie did quite well on its opening day with the total gross collections being Rs 30 crore across the world. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the movie a ‘blockbuster’ and said that it was a ‘cinematic marvel’.

#OneWordReview…#2Point0: BLOCKBUSTER.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#2Point0 is a cinematic marvel… This has style with substance… Director Shankar is a visionary… He hits the ball out of the park this time… Akshay Kumar is FANTASTIC, while Rajinikanth is THE BOSS… SALUTE! pic.twitter.com/cPFZxhjsph — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2018

READ ALSO | 2.0 review: Rajinikanth saves humanity from Avian attack in Shankar’s grand movie

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala estimated the all-India Day 2 Box Office collections for 2.0 (Hindi) to be around Rs 19 crore, a slight drop from the previous day. The final figures of the collections made by the film on its second day is still awaited.

#2Point0 in Hindi was holding well yesterday – Day 2 (Friday).. Early Estimates for All-India Day 2 Nett is around ₹ 19 Crs.. Day 1 was ₹ 20.25 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 1, 2018

With the current estimates being made by analysts, it would be fun to see how the film performs over the weekend, for that may decide the overall collections the movie will make in its lifetime.

Watch 2.0 (Hindi) trailer:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2.0 is Akshay Kumar’s first film with megastar Rajinikanth and is also his South Indian debut. Akshay, who is known for his roles in socio-drama films, is unrecognisable in this sci-fi movie as Pakshirajan. The makers of the film were reportedly postponing its release date due to the high-level VFX work used in it.