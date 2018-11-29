2.0 box office collection prediction day 1: Rajinikanth, Akhshay Kumar starrer slated to mint Rs 100 crore on release day

2.0 box office collection: Trade analysts have predicted that Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s much-talked 2.0 will break box office records as it hits the silver screen on Thursday. According to Girish Johar, the film is expected to mint Rs 100 crore on the opening day.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Johar said that the box office collection of the Hindi version of this action drama is likely to be around Rs 25 crore. “The Hindi version of the film is expected to earn something between Rs 20-25 crore on the day of its release,” the analyst told the daily.

“If we consider all languages (Tamil and Telugu), the Rajinikanth starrer will touch Rs 100 crore (gross) mark on day one,” he added.

Johar said that the trailer of 2.0 has heightened the expectations of the audience which has been waiting for the film for three years. Directed by S Shankar and co-written by Shankar with B Jeyamohan, the film is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and Raju Mahalingam under the banner Lyca Productions. It stars south superhero Rajinikanth and Akhshay Kumar.

Johar said that the move will remain in the cinema halls for sometime, credit fantastic direction by Shankar and Akhshay Kumar’s role.

“I don’t think the movie will falter even after the first day. Movie buffs in the South will go berserk as superstar Rajinikanth plays the lead role in the movie,” Johar said, adding that Akshay’s presence in the film will pull crowd in Hindi belt

The film is being released on 10,500 screens worldwide including 7,000 alone in India in 2D and 3D versions. Baahubali 2 was released on 9,000 screens worldwide.

2.0 is the costliest film in India and second in Asia. Also, it is the ninth costliest non-English film in the world at Rs 543 crore and the first film in India to be short directly using 3D cameras.