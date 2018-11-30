2.0 Box Office collection day 1: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar magnum opus gets second biggest opening ever

2.0 Box Office collection day 1: The movie is believed to break all existing records made by other Indian films so far in terms of BO collections.

2.0 Box Office collection day 1: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 hit screens on Thursday, November 29, and fans just can’t keep calm. The film has garnered a thunderous opening at the box office with its first day collections standing at around Rs 61 crore, making it the second highest opener in India of all time, tweeted trade analyst Sumit Kadel. Baahubali 2 still stand at the number one position with an opening of Rs 121 crore.

#Baahubali2 All India Day-1 Opening Collection- ₹ 121 cr nett#2point0 All India Day-1 ₹ 61 cr nett , which makes 2.0 Second Highest Opener in India of all Time. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 30, 2018

Tamil Nadu+ AP/TG + Karnataka+Kerala – ₹ 41 cr nett. Hindi- 20 cr nett. #2point0 — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 30, 2018

Moving ahead, the movie is believed to break all existing records made by other Indian films so far in terms of BO collections. On the opening day itself, this Shankar Shanmugham directorial ruled the screens with over 70 to 80 per cent occupancy. The movie has even beaten Baahubali 2 when it comes to screen count.

This Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages and is Akshay’s debut in the South Indian film industry. The movie is currently playing in 6,800 screens across the nation and around 32,000 to 33,000 shows have been allocated to it pan India. What worked in favour of this sci-fi film is that it has released at such an opportune time when there is nil competition from previous releases as such – one of the core reasons behind the massive opening.

2.0 has been making news for its outstanding visual effects and viewers drooled over the perfect blend of VFX and emotions in the movie. What is even more sensational about the film is its star cast and the fact that Akshay was roped in to play the villain opposite megastar Rajinikanth! Together, this duo has created havoc at the Box Office.

With the current reviews and praise the movie is receiving, it looks like sky is the limit for the film. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh gave a 5-star rating to the movie. Calling Akshay ‘fantastic’ and superstar Rajinikanth ‘the boss’, Adarsh said in his tweet that this time Director Shankar has hit the ball out of the park.