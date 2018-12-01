2.0 box office collection setback: Despite HC blocking piracy websites, Rajinikanth’s film leaked

Rajinikanth’s much-awaited 3D science fiction trilingual film brings backs robot Chitti, was released on Thursday amid frenzied expectations from fans and followers.

Even as the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed 37 internet service providers (ISPs) to block over 12,000 websites that spread pirated Tamil films, Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 could not be saved from a leak. It happened when around 2,000 suspected sites of TamilRockers were also directed to be blocked. According to an Indian Express report, TamilRockers went on to release the leaked print of the movie hours after its official release in theatres and new URL of TamilRockers with a link to ‘2.0’ went viral.

The Madras High Court had directed ISPs to block over 12,000 websites that exhibit pirated versions of Tamil movies. When the plea came up, Lyca Productions’ counsel Vijayan Subramanian produced an extensive list of 12,564 illegal websites, which included more than 2,000 websites operated by TamilRockers, a website that leaks most major Tamil releases.

ALSO READ: 2.0 Box Office collection day 2: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer heading towards flop? Witnesses drop on 2nd day

Vijayan Subramanian contended that even when TamilRockers website is blocked, it immediately creates mirror websites by changing an insignificant part of the URL or any other extension, and resulting in reinstate the infringing material with a minimal effort.

Hearing the matter, Justice M Sundar passed the order while allowing a plea moved by Lyca Productions Private Limited, the producer of Rajinikanth starrer 2.0.

However, the report quoting a senior cybercrime official said TamilRockers is supported by online activists who believe in an ideology against the knowledge industry and are against the idea of copyright and fight for free knowledge online. It is not run by a single individual or entity, it is a scattered group of people, who may be anonymous to each other and possibly working from outside the country. According to the official, on multiple occasions TamilRockers sites were often hosted by proxy servers based in Russia or Ukraine or countries that give immunity from legal action.

ALSO READ: 2.0 collection day 1: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar magnum opus gets second biggest opening ever on Indian Box Office



Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s much-awaited 3D science fiction trilingual film brings backs robot Chitti, was released on Thursday amid frenzied expectations from fans and followers. A sequel to 2010 blockbuster ‘Enthiran’, ‘2.0’ saw fans flocking to movie halls as early as 4 AM in Chennai. The halls were decorated with giant-sized cut-outs and posters of superstar Rajinikanth welcoming the fans. Touted to be one of the most expensive films, reportedly about Rs 550 crore, it has world-class VFX and 3D and revolves around Rajinikanth’s dual avatars as scientist Vaseegaran and the reloaded robot ‘Chitti’ as they battle ‘villain’ starring Akshay Kumar. It also stars Amy Jackson playing a key role as a robot. 2.0 has been released in more than five languages, including in Mandarin for China.