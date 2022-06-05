17th Mumbai International Film Festival 2022: Celebrating cinema and stories

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced helming his dream project Gangubai Kathiawadi, one knew it would turn out to be an impactful, great piece of cinema, as his other films are. But the film transcended those lines and touched the audience – for humanising the sex workers from the dehumanised lives they survive in.

Similarly, the animated short film Reena Ki Kahani which is based on a true story and is available on YouTube to watch, gave out a strong message about the horrors of human trafficking in merely nine minutes and 30 seconds. In the film, Reena, who aspires to become a singer, trusts her friend and leaves her home to go to Mumbai, the land where dreams thrive. However, he sells her into flesh trade and then begins her tale of misery. However, Reena was one of the few fortunate girls who were rescued from the flesh trade network and rehabilitated. The critically acclaimed film directed by Shreedhar BS was screened at the Mumbai International Film Festival this year.

Critically acclaimed film Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale was also presented at MIFF 2022. Yet another impactful film on a powerful woman, Hasina is a 2018 historical drama on the life of Hasina, the tenth Prime Minister of Bangladesh, whose family members were assassinated. The film was jointly produced by the Centre for Research and Information and Applebox Films. It was among the 11 special films from Bangladesh, which had been chosen as the ‘Country of Focus’ this year in commemoration of 50 years of its Independence.

The NFAI restored version of Satyajit Ray’s Documentary Sukumar Ray was also among the other films that were screened at the festival. Adding to the list of animated films other than Reena Ki Kahani, the festival had films of Portuguese animator Regina Pessoa, Russian animation director Aleksandr Petrov and Canadian animator and illustrator Janet Perlman for animation lovers.

During the fest, documentary filmmaker Sanjit Narwekar was honoured with ‘Dr V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award’.

The Best Editing was shared by S Shanmuganathan & Sajed P C for Dhobi Ghat and for ‘Bamboo Ballads’ among others.

Dheep Joy Mampilly, director administration (Films Division) said that the 17th & the 1st post-pandemic edition of MIFF celebrated films and filmmakers and honoured the timeless values which films hold and nurture. He also called upon aspiring film lovers to join as the fest was held in a hybrid format this year.

Workshops by industry experts and the contribution Films Division in documentary culture in India was also showcased through a specially curated package ‘Image-Nation’.

The 17th Mumbai International Film Festival 2022 was held from May 29 to June 4 at Nehru Centre Auditorium in Mumbai. Around 400 documentary, short fiction & animation films from India and across the world were screened at the festival.