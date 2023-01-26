17 Years Of Rang De Basanti: How the film changed the way we look at cinema

Very rarely does a piece of cinema stir deep inspiration and make a social impact that calls for action, the Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti did just that. Arguably one of the most important films of Indian cinema, the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial that completes 17 years today was truly ahead of its time and its patriotism-evoking sentiment left audiences across the country moved and teary-eyed.

Importantly, the film went on to become one of the most impactful Bollywood movies of all time encouraging social change and inspiring movements from candle marches, to the intense investigation of the Jessica Lal murder case. Upon its release, the film had a profound effect on everyone in the country, not just moviegoers, and led to the collective consciousness of an entire nation.

Rang De Basanti drove the message home without being preachy and was celebrated for portraying the transformation of youngsters into heroes, making it seem almost poetic. The film was praised for its performances, much like every Aamir Khan film that always delivers fine and solid portrayals.

Looked upon as an entertaining mix of romance, history, and social commentary, we fondly remember Rang De Basanti today on its 17th anniversary which led to corruption becoming a subject of fierce debate in India after the major success of this film among youngsters.