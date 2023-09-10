scorecardresearch
13 Years of Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey: The iconic cop of Bollywood

As we celebrate 13 years of Chulbul Pandey, it’s time to reflect on the enduring appeal and cultural impact of this beloved character.

Written by Entertainment Desk
Salman Khan in Dabangg

In Indian cinema there are characters that transcend the boundaries of the screen, etching themselves into the collective memory of audiences across the nation. Among these enduring characters, one stands tall, swaggering with confidence, and delivering justice with style – Chulbul Pandey. Portrayed by the enigmatic Salman Khan, this iconic cop has ruled Bollywood for over a decade. As we celebrate 13 years of Chulbul Pandey, it’s time to reflect on the enduring appeal and cultural impact of this beloved character.

Chulbul Pandey made his debut in the 2010 blockbuster ‘Dabangg’. It was a character that seemed tailor-made for Salman Khan, a role that allowed him to showcase his unique blend of action, humor, and charisma. From the very first frame, Chulbul’s irreverence and swagger captivated audiences. His signature dialogue, “Swagat nahi karoge aap hamara?” (Won’t you welcome me?), became an instant catchphrase. With his aviators, handlebar mustache, and fearless attitude, Chulbul Pandey was an instant hit.

What makes Chulbul Pandey truly iconic is his evolution over the years. From a fearless and witty cop to a loving husband and a doting father, Chulbul’s character has grown and adapted to changing times. This evolution has allowed Salman Khan to explore different facets of the character, making him relatable to a wide range of audiences. We’ve seen Chulbul take on corrupt politicians, ruthless goons, and even his own family dilemmas, all while maintaining his quintessential charm.

Chulbul Pandey is not just a tough cop; he’s a character with a heart of gold. He stands up for the oppressed, fights for justice, and does it all with a generous dose of humor. This blend of action, emotion, and comedy is what makes Chulbul Pandey endearing. He is a character who doesn’t take himself too seriously, making him highly relatable to the common man.

Chulbul Pandey’s impact extends beyond the silver screen. His signature dance moves in songs like ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’ and ‘Fevicol Se’ have become party anthems. The character’s iconic belt dance step is imitated by fans of all ages at weddings and celebrations. Chulbul Pandey has transcended the boundaries of cinema to become a cultural phenomenon, influencing fashion, dance, and even language.

For Salman Khan, Chulbul Pandey is more than just a character; it’s a persona that has become synonymous with his own larger-than-life image. Khan’s charismatic portrayal has made Chulbul one of the most beloved characters in Bollywood history. It’s a testament to his star power that even after 13 years, fans eagerly await each new installment of the ‘Dabangg’ franchise.

First published on: 10-09-2023 at 10:53 IST

