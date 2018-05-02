102 Not Out movie review: DELIGHTFUL! Absolute treat to watch stalwarts Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor

102 Not Out movie review: After a span of 27 years, the fans will get a chance to see two of the biggest stars of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, share a screen again!

102 Not Out movie review: After a span of 27 years, the fans will get a chance to see two of the biggest stars of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, share a screen again! On May 4, the duo will be seen in the much-anticipated movie – 102 Not Out. However, what makes the movie unique is the duo – Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor will play the role of father-son. Amitabh Bachchan plays the 102-year-old father who is full of life and doesn’t act his age whereas Rishi Kapoor plays the role of a 75-year-old man, who is the quintessential grumpy old man.

The movie will definitely remind you of the 70s and 80s Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee movies. With its heart right in its place, the movie will leave a smile on your face when you leave the theatre. With his iconic one-word review, popular Bollywood trade analyst, Taran Adarsh said that the movie, 102 Not Out is DELIGHTFUL. On Twitter, he wrote that the movie has a ‘simple plot’ which is paired up with ‘powerful writing that keeps you engrossed and enthralled.’ Adarsh gave the movie three and a half stars rating!

Reminds you of Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Basu Chatterjee, Rajkumar Hirani’s cinema… Simple plot… Powerful writing that keeps you engrossed and enthralled… Dollops of entertainment… Heartfelt emotions… Winner! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2018

It’s an absolute treat to watch the stalwarts – Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor – share screen space after 27 years… Both capture the nuances of their characters spot-on… Umesh Shukla’s direction is top notch… He juxtaposes humour and emotions effectively… #102NotOut — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2018

Earlier, the duo was seen in movies like, Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983) and lastly in 1991’s Ajooba.

With movies like Avengers: Infinity War already riding a wave on the Indian Box Office, and Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi hitting the screen on May 11, there cannot be a lot said about the box office collection of 102 Not Out. However, it is definitely a delight to see two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood – Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor – playing the role of father and son!