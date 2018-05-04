102 Not Out movie review: Bollywood biggies heap praises on Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor – Who said what?

102 Not Out movie review: 102 Not Out has managed to make most of the visitors’ teary-eyed as the movie is an emotional saga of old father and son.

102 Not Out movie review: Ever since its announcement, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out has been a talk of the town. The duo shared the screen space after a span of 27 years. What makes the movie so unique is the fact that Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are playing the role of father-son. Amitabh Bachchan plays the 102-year-old father who lives his life to the fullest and doesn’t act his age whereas Rishi Kapoor plays the role of a 75-year aged grumpy old man.

The movie has managed to make most of the visitors’ teary-eyed as the movie is an emotional saga of old father and son. Every celebrity who has seen the 102 Not Out has shared his/her views on Twitter and most of them hint at one thing. The movie is surely a joyful emotional ride that one should not miss.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote that the Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out is ‘ DELIGHTFUL’. This was followed by a lot of responses from various celebrities.

#102NotOut teaches u how to make each moment count..will leave u with a smile on ur face & a tear in the eye ! @SrBachchan and @chintskap are brilliance in every frame they truly show & teach this &every gen what and how a performance shd be delivered ???? as amit uncle says Yo ???? — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) April 26, 2018

Hearing such awesome things about #102NotOut. We need more gems like these in hindi cinema.

Ps. And as Always…such an inspiration to see @SrBachchan @chintskap create that magic!! — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) May 4, 2018

Walked out of #102NotOut with tears in my eyes and joy in my heart. All the kids out there make sure you take your parents along to watch this gem of a film! The rockstars are on fire! @SrBachchan see you on the set soon ???? (again)and @chintskap meet u at the promotions! ❤❤ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 3, 2018

A film nothing short of pure sentiments and heartfelt emotions♥️ by two most inspiring souls of all time – Amit Sir & Rishi Sir

Heartiest Congratulations on #102NotOut @SrBachchan @chintskap. It’s a masterpiece???????? — Divya Khosla Kumar (@iamDivyaKhosla) May 4, 2018

Tomorrow, release of the movie #102NotOut of @SrBachchan – the Living Legend Of India Cinema!

A movie for families! ????

I wish all of US will live happy & full of LIFE like the Big B Character in the Movie! ???? — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) May 3, 2018

The movie #102NotOut is an amazing story about an old but energetic Amitabh Bachchan trying his best to motivate his aging son who has a morose & almost melancholic outlook towards his life. This is perhaps the best example of how our movies imitate real life stories… — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 4, 2018

However, 102 Not Out may not be as big of a hit as it could have been. ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ which is standing tall towering over the two Bollywood releases this Friday – 102 Not Out and Omerta. Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer have failed to pull in the crowd in the theatres despite such raving reviews. According to Bollywood Hungama, the movie was expected to earn around Rs 3 to 4 crores on Day 1.