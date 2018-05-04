​​​
  102 Not Out movie review: Bollywood biggies heap praises on Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor – Who said what?

102 Not Out movie review: Bollywood biggies heap praises on Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor – Who said what?

102 Not Out movie review: Every celebrity who has seen the 102 Not Out has shared his/her views on Twitter and most of them hint at one thing. The movie is surely a joyful emotional ride that one should not miss.

Published: May 4, 2018
102 Not Out has managed to make most of the visitors' teary-eyed as the movie is an emotional saga of old father and son.

102 Not Out movie review: Ever since its announcement, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out has been a talk of the town. The duo shared the screen space after a span of 27 years. What makes the movie so unique is the fact that Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are playing the role of father-son. Amitabh Bachchan plays the 102-year-old father who lives his life to the fullest and doesn’t act his age whereas Rishi Kapoor plays the role of a 75-year aged grumpy old man.

The movie has managed to make most of the visitors’ teary-eyed as the movie is an emotional saga of old father and son. Every celebrity who has seen the 102 Not Out has shared his/her views on Twitter and most of them hint at one thing. The movie is surely a joyful emotional ride that one should not miss.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote that the Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out is ‘ DELIGHTFUL’. This was followed by a lot of responses from various celebrities.

However, 102 Not Out may not be as big of a hit as it could have been. ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ which is standing tall towering over the two Bollywood releases this Friday – 102 Not Out and Omerta. Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer have failed to pull in the crowd in the theatres despite such raving reviews. According to Bollywood Hungama, the movie was expected to earn around Rs 3 to 4 crores on Day 1.

