102 Not Out box office collection prediction: Thanos effect! Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer off to slow start

102 Not Out box office: The movie is expected to earn around Rs 2 cr on day 1. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

102 Not Out box office collection prediction: The ‘Avengers: Infinity War effect’ was clearly seen on the two Bollywood releases this Friday – 102 Not Out and Omerta. Even though 102 Not Out, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor has got good reviews and is a family entertainer, it has failed to pull in the crowd. The movie was expected to earn around Rs 3 to 4 crores on day 1, but according to Bollywood Hungama, it has got off to a 15% occupancy rate. This means that the film will have a tough time to cross Rs 2 crore mark.

The good thing about the movie is that it is getting a good word of mouth which will help the movie to grow over evening and night shows. Though Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are major actors, one can’t expect them to embark on a massive opening. However, 102 Not Out box office collections are likely to pick up over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the second release of the week – Omerta which is a gritty story on terrorism has got even lesser occupancy. Starring Rajkummar Rao, the film is unlikely to earn over Rs 1 crore on the first day. In fact, in certain territories, the morning shows of the film were cancelled.

Before Omerta, Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao have made Shahid, Citylights and Aligarh together. All of these movies were critically praised but none of them got much audience footfalls.

The main reason behind the sub-standard performance is the dominance of Avengers: Infinity War on box office. The ambitious Marvel project has been breaking records for fun and has set new benchmarks for Hollywood films in India. It has earned Rs 156.64 crore in the first week of release.

“#AvengersInfinityWar is speeding towards ₹ 200 cr mark [NBOC]… Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr, Sun 32.50 cr, Mon 20.52 cr, Tue 20.34 cr, Wed 11.75 cr, Thu 9.73 cr. Total: ₹ 156.64 cr NettBOC. India biz… GrossBOC: ₹ 200.82 cr… #Avengers #InfinityWar,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter.