102 Not Out box office collection day 1: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer gets ‘super strong’ start, earns Rs 3.52 cr

102 box office collection day 1: Powerhouse actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor sharing the screen after 27 years! That’s enough of a reason to watch this week’s big release “102 Not Out”. Directed by Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Out’s first-day collection at the box office was SUPER-STRONG, as per Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. “Like most content-driven films aimed at families, #102NotOut started on a slow note but gathered momentum from evening onwards… A HEALTHY GROWTH is on the cards on Sat and Sun… Word of mouth is SUPER-STRONG… Fri ? 3.52 cr. India biz,” tweeted Taran Adarsh. He expects a much healthy growth at the box office on Saturday and Sunday.

The movie that reminds you of the 70s and 80s Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee movies has Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor playing the role of father and son. Amitabh Bachchan plays the 102-year-old father who lives his life to the fullest and doesn’t act his age whereas Rishi Kapoor plays the role of a 75-year aged grumpy old man.

On Friday, Taran Adarsh said that the movie, 102 Not Out is DELIGHTFUL. On Twitter, he wrote that the movie has a ‘simple plot’ which is paired up with ‘powerful writing that keeps you engrossed and enthralled.’ Adarsh gave the movie three and a half stars rating!

On Twitter, he wrote, “#OneWordReview… #102NotOut: DELIGHTFUL. Rating: ??????½ Reminds you of Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Basu Chatterjee, Rajkumar Hirani’s cinema… Simple plot… Powerful writing that keeps you engrossed and enthralled… Dollops of entertainment… Heartfelt emotions… Winner!”

“It’s an absolute treat to watch the stalwarts – Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor – share screen space after 27 years… Both capture the nuances of their characters spot-on… Umesh Shukla’s direction is top notch… He juxtaposes humour and emotions effectively… #102NotOut,” he added. Even many celebrities who watched the film came out of the theatre “teary-eyed” with its emotional saga of old father and son.

102 Not Out is expected to mint more in the coming days as it doesn’t see much competition from Hansal Mehta’s “Omerta” starring Rajkumar Rao. Omerta has managed to make only Rs 54 lakh in its first day of release. However, as ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ stands tall towering over the Bachchan-Kapoor release, it will be interesting to see how the emotional tale performs in the coming days.