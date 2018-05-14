100 million YouTube views in a week! ‘This is America’, blowing the internet

Its theme of race, representation, opportunity, and acts of extreme violence against the African community (Youtube Screengrab)

Having crossed 100 million views within the first week of its release, the latest video song by Childish Gambino has emerged as one of the most watched videos on the Internet. The song was released on May 5 and 12.9 million views came in the first 24 hours of its release, making it one of the biggest video debuts of this year.

This is America is the creation of Grammy-winning artist Donald Glover, or Childish Gambino, as his stage name goes. The video portrays the drawbacks of being black in America, gun violence, police brutality. Its theme of race, representation, opportunity, and acts of extreme violence against the African community is sending a powerful message.

All the performers in the song are black. The video set in a vast whitewashed warehouse type garage space with interiors empty except for a solitary red chair on which there is an acoustic guitar. A bald man with a beard walks towards the chair and sits down and starts playing the guitar. A bare-chested man (Glover) in then walks towards this man and shoots him from point-blank range.

In the next scene, a boy rushes towards the Glover, who places his gun carefully on a piece of red cloth held by a young lad who quickly exits the stage, now Glover turns to the camera and sings ‘This is America’. With Glover shooting down the man, other acts include the use of an automated weapon, cars burning, a man’s death after falling from the balcony. Its symbolism is being linked to Jim Crow, Michael Jackson and the four horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Sherrie Silver has choreographed the video which is written and produced by Glover and Ludwig Goransson and directed by Hiro Murai.

Watch the video here:

Violence against blacks has been an important socio-political factor in America, and incidents like Orlando, Ferguson, have made the debate on race discrimination and gun laws a central theme in America.