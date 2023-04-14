The ingredients to making a cinematic masterpiece are strong plot and even stronger storyline and characters. Hombale Films, a one-production house that gave us blockbuster films like KGF and Kantara seems to have understood the formula to make a blockbuster hit. KGF and Kantara have created a milestone for film industries across India. KGF 2, starring superstar Yash in lead role has completed a year.

In 2018, Hombale Films gave the nation the biggest blockbuster with KGF: Chapter 1, and there has been no looking back since then. Catering to the pan India audience with KGF, the production house gave the nation a film that redefined the statement of masala entertainment movies in the industry. The legacy was further taken ahead with the sequel KGF: Chapter 2 which set a new benchmark at the national and international box office. The craze among the fans led to the creation of a whole new trend around the nation with the hairstyle, beard, and suit pattern of Rocky Bhai played by superstar Yash. But an actual testament to its success can be summed with its first-day box office collection of 54 crore in the Hindi Market and 1200 crore collection worldwide that too in the post-pandemic era. These figures play a very important role in positioning the production house at the top.

This has probably given them a thorough understanding of the audience’s tastes and preferences that their next Kantara emerged as a breakthrough success. In the literal sense, the nation was not ready for a film like Kantara but the way it spearheaded ahead of all with strong word of mouth, Hombale films set its example across the nation and way beyond the boundaries. Kantara proved that ‘Content is the King’ today and always.

Hombale Film’s upcoming release Salaar starring the pan India star Prabhas has been eagerly looked up to by everyone.