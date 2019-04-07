Yogi Adityanath to address 2 public meetings in Telangana

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address two public meetings in Telangana on April 7 in the run up to the coming Lok Sabha elections in the state, BJP sources said. They said Adityanath would first address a public meeting at the government junior college at Pddapalli in support of the party’s candidate, S Kumar.

He would be accompanied by Dr K Laxman, the BJP state president. BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao would also participate in the meeting. Adityanath’s next public meeting would be at Yellareddy where he will canvass in support of Banala Laxma Reddy. G Premender Reddy, BJP state general secretary and other party leaders would accompany him, they said.