Yogi Adityanath to address 2 public meetings in Telangana

By: | Published: April 7, 2019 12:22 AM

Adityanath's next public meeting would be at Yellareddy where he will canvass in support of Banala Laxma Reddy.

Adityanath, Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Indian Army, Narendra Modi, Surgical Strikes Balakot, Surgical Strikes URI, ASAT, Mission Shakti, gorakhmpur, meerut, ghaziabadUttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address two public meetings in Telangana on April 7 in the run up to the coming Lok Sabha elections in the state, BJP sources said. They said Adityanath would first address a public meeting at the government junior college at Pddapalli in support of the party’s candidate, S Kumar.

He would be accompanied by Dr K Laxman, the BJP state president. BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao would also participate in the meeting. Adityanath’s next public meeting would be at Yellareddy where he will canvass in support of Banala Laxma Reddy. G Premender Reddy, BJP state general secretary and other party leaders would accompany him, they said.

