Yogi Adityanath takes a jibe at AAP supremo; says Kejriwal chief minister of Delhi or leader of dharnas

Published: May 7, 2019 6:16:03 PM

During his speech, Adityanath also hit out at the Congress saying it has "failed" as a party and staring at defeat even in its bastion Amethi.

He said the AAP supremo attacked the Congress before gaining power in Delhi and then sought to ?make an alliance? with the same party.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday took a jibe at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, asking whether the AAP supremo was the head of city administration or leader of dharnas and demonstrations. Addressing a rally here in support of BJP’s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir, Adityanath said, “We are confident that he will be opening our victory tally in Delhi just as he opened for team India in cricket.” The Uttar Prdesh chief minister said he landed at the Hindon Air Base first and after entering Delhi, he said he was appalled after seeing the condition of roads here. “The AAP government has turned Delhi into a city of potholes and has hurt the sentiments of people of the city,” Adityanath alleged.

“Kejriwal has nothing to do with ‘vikas’ (development) and he does not have any interest in working in collaboration with the central government for the betterment of national capital,” he claimed. Taking a jibe at Kejriwal, he asked whether the AAP supremo was a “mukhiya of Delhi or dharna” (head of Delhi or leader of dharnas and demonstrations). He said the AAP supremo attacked the Congress before gaining power in Delhi and then sought to “make an alliance” with the same party.

“Democracy or politics done without values and ideals is dangerous for the country,” he said. During his speech, Adityanath also hit out at the Congress saying it has “failed” as a party and staring at defeat even in its bastion Amethi. “Congress has failed as a party and it does negative politics. They are staring at a defeat in Amethi too,” the BJP leader claimed. On Masood Azhar being declared a global terrorist, the UP chief minister said, “Now, he cannot run away.”

