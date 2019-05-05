Yogi Adityanath says Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati will start fighting after May 23

By: |
Lucknow | Published: May 5, 2019 1:23:15 AM

Adityanath Saturday addressed rallies in Pratapgarh, Faizabad, Gonda and state capital Lucknow.

Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, may 23, lok sabha elections (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday attacked BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, claiming that after the Lok Sabha poll results, ‘bua’ will term ‘babua’ the king of goons and ‘babua’ will say that she is the very image of corruption.

Mayawati and Yadav are referred to as ‘bua’ (aunt) and ‘babua’ (nephew) respectively.

“Bua-babua are together now, but after May 23, bua will say babua is the king of goons and babua will say bua is the very image of corruption,” he claimed.

Adityanath Saturday addressed rallies in Pratapgarh, Faizabad, Gonda and state capital Lucknow.

On the UN designating JeM chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist, the chief minister said, “Countries all over the world are happy about the news, while in India one can understand why there is silence in the camps of opposition parties.”

He asked why had the Congress and SP linked terrorism with votebank. “Their intentions are clear. They are not bothered about the national security, they are only worried about their votes,” Adityanath said.

The BJP leader also launched a scathing attack on Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over a video in which children were seen using abusive language in front of Vadra.

“I was looking at a video of the Congress shehzadi which went viral on social media. At an age when kids should be taught about moral values, she was seen teaching them abusive words. The Congress should not teach its kusanskaar (bad values) to the children of the country,” he said.

He also referred to the Congress leader touching and petting snakes during an election rally in Uttar Pradesh, a video of which was circulating on social media.

“I saw Congress ki shehzadi playing with poisonous snakes, the same way in which the Congress gave this country poisonous snakes like terrorism, Naxalism and separatism during its rule.

“For 55 years, these snakes continued to bite the country. The Congress cannot improve (on its own), and now the public of the country will improve it,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Wayanad besides Amethi, he said, “Rahul Gandhi is losing elections in Amethi and now he has gone to Kerala to hide his failures.”

“…When we were asked why the BJP speaks of nationalism, we said that nationalism for us means that the poor have their own concrete houses, toilets, gas connections, electricity and security of 120 crore people of India (is ensured),” he said.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Yogi Adityanath says Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati will start fighting after May 23
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition