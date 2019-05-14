Yogi Adityanath refers Samajwadi Party as ‘kasaiyon ke dost’, says ‘Nandi’ bull will take revenge

Ahead of the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 19, all political parties and their leaders are busy in making a final push to reach out to voters. On Monday, firebrand BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath referred Samajwadi Party as \u201ckasaiyon ke dost\u201d (friends of butchers) during an election rally in Kushinagar. Adityanath said that it was his government that ordered the closure of illegal slaughterhouses in the state after winning the elections in 2017. Referring to a bull entering the venue of a joint rally of Mahagathbandhan comprising Samajwadi Party, BSP and RLD, in Kannauj recently, the CM said that Nandi (Lord Shiva's bull) is behind the opposition leaders and now going to their rallies to take revenge. Adityanath said that he has asked Nandi not to hit the opposition leaders because Model Code of Conduct is in place and he can complete his work after elections. \u201cAb toh Nandi bhi ja raha hain sapa (SP) ki sabha mein aur puchhta hai kasaiyon ke mitra kahan hain, inko main theek kar deta hun (Now Nandi is also going to Samajwadi Party rallies and is asking where are friends of butchers\u2026 I will set them right),\u201d he said. He also said that there were four lakh cattle in the shelter houses constructed by the government across the state. The CM vowed that he will never allow a cow to be slaughtered, adding that he will take more decisions for the protection of cows. He also promised that no stray cows will be seen around after the elections. Last month, during an election rally of Mahagathbandhan in Kannauj, a bull went on the rampage causing a stampede. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati and RLD chief Ajit Singh were present on the stage when the incident happened. One of the security guards had even sustained injuries while trying to tame the bull. Opposition leaders had blamed the BJP and Yogi Adityanath government for the incident.