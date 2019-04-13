Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati respond to EC notice on model code violation

While Adityanath handed over his reply to the chief electoral officer in Lucknow, Mayawati sent her reply to the Election Commission, sources said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP supremo Mayawati Friday responded to the show cause notices issued by the Election Commission for prima facie violating the model code of conduct by invoking religious feelings. While Adityanath handed over his reply to the chief electoral officer in Lucknow, Mayawati sent her reply to the Election Commission here, sources said.

The poll panel had on Thursday issued notices to the two UP leaders. Mayawati was issued the notice over her speech in Deoband appealing to Muslims not to vote for a particular party, finding that the BSP chief had prima facie violated the model code of conduct. The commission, in its notice to Mayawati, had said prima facie it is of the opinion that the BSP chief has violated provisions of the model code of conduct. During the rally on Sunday, Mayawati said the Congress was busy dividing the votes and cautioned the gathering to guard against any such attempt.

“In western UP, where people of all communities live…in Saharanpur, Bareilly, where there is a huge Muslim population…I want to tell the Muslim community…don’t divide your votes…give it to the BSP, SP and RLD alliance,” she had said. Adityanath was served the notice for his “Ali” and “Bajrang Bali” remarks while addressing a rally in Meerut. Adityanath had compared the Lok Sabha elections to a contest between ‘Ali’, a revered figure in Islam, and Bajrang Bali, the Hindu god Hanuman.

“Agar Congress, SP, BSP ko ‘Ali’ par vishwaas hai toh humein bhi ‘Bajrang Bali’ par vishwaas hai (If the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have faith in Ali, we have faith in Hanuman),” Adityanath had said.