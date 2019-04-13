Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati respond to EC notice on model code violation

By: | Published: April 13, 2019 5:58 AM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP supremo Mayawati Friday responded to the show cause notices issued by the Election Commission for prima facie violating the model code of conduct by invoking religious feelings.

While Adityanath handed over his reply to the chief electoral officer in Lucknow, Mayawati sent her reply to the Election Commission, sources said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP supremo Mayawati Friday responded to the show cause notices issued by the Election Commission for prima facie violating the model code of conduct by invoking religious feelings. While Adityanath handed over his reply to the chief electoral officer in Lucknow, Mayawati sent her reply to the Election Commission here, sources said.

Also read | What is electoral bond, how it works, and why it is under fire

The poll panel had on Thursday issued notices to the two UP leaders. Mayawati was issued the notice over her speech in Deoband appealing to Muslims not to vote for a particular party, finding that the BSP chief had prima facie violated the model code of conduct. The commission, in its notice to Mayawati, had said prima facie it is of the opinion that the BSP chief has violated provisions of the model code of conduct. During the rally on Sunday, Mayawati said the Congress was busy dividing the votes and cautioned the gathering to guard against any such attempt.

“In western UP, where people of all communities live…in Saharanpur, Bareilly, where there is a huge Muslim population…I want to tell the Muslim community…don’t divide your votes…give it to the BSP, SP and RLD alliance,” she had said. Adityanath was served the notice for his “Ali” and “Bajrang Bali” remarks while addressing a rally in Meerut. Adityanath had compared the Lok Sabha elections to a contest between ‘Ali’, a revered figure in Islam, and Bajrang Bali, the Hindu god Hanuman.

“Agar Congress, SP, BSP ko ‘Ali’ par vishwaas hai toh humein bhi ‘Bajrang Bali’ par vishwaas hai (If the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have faith in Ali, we have faith in Hanuman),” Adityanath had said.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati respond to EC notice on model code violation
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition