Muslim League a ‘virus’, will infest entire country if Congress wins: Yogi Adityanath

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s first foray outside the family bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh has been eclipsed by a major controversy. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pointed to the presence of the green flags of the Muslim League at Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow in Kerala’s Wayanad on Thursday. CM Adityanath even claimed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi had asked its “special ally”, the Muslim League, to refrain from bringing its green flag to his rally in Wayanad as it would upset voters in UP.

The BJP leader escalated his attack against the Congress on the issue and said that the party has been infested by the Muslim League virus which would spread to the entire country if it wins this election. Taking to Twitter on Friday morning, Adityanath said, “The entire nation fought the British alongside Mangal Pandey in the 1857 freedom struggle. Then the Muslim League virus came and divided the entire nation. Today, that danger has returned to haunt us. Green flags are being waved again. Beware, Congress is infested by the Muslim League virus.”

1857 के स्वतंत्रता संग्राम में मंगल पांडे के साथ पूरा देश अंग्रेजों के खिलाफ मिल कर लड़ा था, फिर ये मुस्लिम लीग का वायरस आया और ऐसा फैला कि पूरे देश का ही बंटवारा हो गया

आज फिर वही खतरा मंडरा रहा।

हरे झण्डे फिर से लहर रहे।

कांग्रेस मुस्लिम लीग वायरस से संक्रमित है, सावधान रहिये। — Chowkidar Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 5, 2019



The firebrand BJP leader did not stop there. Adityanath further warned that if this virus was not stopped, it would infest the entire nation. “Muslim League is a virus that spares no one affected by it. Today, the country’s primary opposition party has been infested by it. Imagine what will happen if they win? This virus will spread to the entire nation,” Adityanath said in a series of tweets today.

The presence of the Muslim League, which was once described as a ‘dead horse’ by Jawaharlal Nehru, has been historically limited to two parliament seats in Kerala. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the party fought as an alliance partner of the UPA and won two seats – Mallapuram and Ponnani — won by P K Kunhalikutty and ET Muhammed Basheer, respectively. Kerala is the sole state where the Left still has a formidable presence in power. With the UDF and the LDF being the two prominent forces, the state has traditionally voted the alternate government to power.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka held a roadshow in Wayanad, the second seat that the Congress president is contesting other than Amethi. After filing his nomination papers yesterday, Rahul targetted the BJP and the RSS over the alleged attack on India’s culture and institutions under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s watch. Making it clear that his fight was not against the CPI(M), the Congress president told reporters that he would not say a word against the Left parties with whom he is locked in a direct contest in this southern state.

Yogi Adityanath, on the other hand, faces his first big challenge in Uttar Pradesh this Lok Sabha election. Faced with the prospect of the SP-BSP alliance inflicting significant damage to the BJP, Adityanath bears the burden of protecting the BJP’s hold in the state which gave it 71 seats and played a major role in the party’s blockbuster win in the 2014 general elections.

An alliance between foes-turned-friends Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati delivered once when it beat the BJP in Adityanath’s bastion of Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The jury is still out on whether the nationalism plank on which the BJP and PM Modi are contesting this Lok Sabha election will manage to trump the strong caste matrix which the SP-BSP alliance appear to have mastered through their alliance. With 80 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs, the BJP knows winning UP will be key to its prospects of a second term in office at the Centre.