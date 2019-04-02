Yogi Adityanath calls Congress manifesto an expression of 55 years of its misrule

Yogi Adityanath (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday slammed the Congress manifesto released by party president Rahul Gandhi, saying it only showed their failure during 55 years of its rule. He added that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will once again show a door to the Congress party.

“Iss chunaav mein Congress naetretavya ka ye jhuut dubara benaqab hoga aur janata zordaar jawab Congress aur uske sehyogi dalon ko degi. Unhone apne 55 varsho ki naakaami ko 55 page ke apne ghoshna patra ke maadhyam se vyakt kiya hai (The upcoming elections will once again expose the lies being spead by the Congress leadership and voters will give them as well as their allies a strong reply. In its 55 page manifesto, the party has once again expressed the 55 years of its misrule).

Earlier in the day, the Congress released its manifesto for upcoming elections making a number of promises, that include providing Rs 72,000 each to nearly five crore poor families in the country under the ‘Nyay’ scheme, coming up with separate budget for farmers, fixing a single moderate GST rate and filling up 22 lakh government posts .

The manifesto titled, ‘Hum Nibhayenge’ (We will deliver) also focusses on other issues including jobs, safety of women, boosting the rural economy among others.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi released the manifesto alongside former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior leader P Chidambaram.

Targetting farmers, the party has promised to put them on the path of “Karz Mukti” (freedom from loans) instead of “Karz Maafi” (loan waiver) .

On the occasion, Rahul Gandhi said the party will allocate 6 per cent of GDP to education, improve government hospitals and give high-quality healthcare to poor across the party if voted to power at the Centres.

He also accused the BJP Government of trying to spread hate and divisiveness in five years of its rule and promised that his party will work towards uniting the country.