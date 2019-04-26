Yeddyurappa moves EC: Karnataka govt undertaking development work while model code of conduct still in force

Arguing that the model code of conduct continues to be in force till the election results are notified and the election process is over, Yeddyurappa urged the CEC to withdraw such permissions.

Former Karnataka chief minister and state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has written to the Chief Election Commissioner in relation to the state government’s claim that the poll panel had relaxed the model code of conduct allowing it to take up development works. Arguing that the model code of conduct continues to be in force till the election results are notified and the election process is over, Yeddyurappa urged the CEC to withdraw such permissions.

“Karnataka government is claiming CEC has the relaxed model code of conduct & allowed it to take up developmental works; my request to CEC is it should immediately withdraw any such permission,” Yeddyurappa states in the letter.

Lok Sabha elections in the state are now over, with some constituencies going on polls April 18 during the second phase, while others voted on April 23. The state has 28 Lok Sabha seats. “As an accepted norm the election code will be in force till the completion of elections and notification of results. However, the code will not have any bar on the works related to drought. Natural disasters and the emergency work such as providing drinking water or rescue works in case of emergencies,” the letter added.

Speaking on state government’s claim, he added, “On Wednesday, the state government has gone on record to claim that CEC has relaxed the election code and permitted state government to go ahead with taking up developmental works, works related 10 infrastructures, services and purchases. Even state government claimed that CEC has given permission to float and finalise tenders on this score.”

In the meantime, speaking to reporters, Karnataka BJP general secretary Arvind Limbavali asked the state government not to take up any major project-related work. “The government should immediately take up drought relief work which is allowed,” he was quoted as saying by PTI, while it slammed the state government for not reviewing the state’s drought situation even three days after the end of the third phase of parliamentary elections. The seven-phase elections in the country will conclude on May 19 and results will be announced on May 23.

