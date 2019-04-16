Won’t be easy for Modi to return to power, real Mahagathbandhan will take shape after polls, says HD Deve Gowda

Former PM and JDS chief HD Deve Gowda (File Photo/ANI)

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular president HD Deve Gowda believes that it will not be a cakewalk for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party to retain power and that the real Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance of opposition party will actually take shape after the results of Lok Sabha election 2019 are announced on May 23.

Deve Gowda, in an interview to Indian Express, said neither the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nor the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) headed by the Congress are likely to win a clear majority.

Deve Gowda underlined that it was important for leaders like Mayawati and Mamata Banerjee to come together to stop the BJP from retaining power.

“I do not believe Modi will return to power easily. Neither of the two groups will get a clear majority… there will be regrouping after the polls,” he said.

Parties like Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, BSP, TRS and YSRCP are neither part of the NDA nor UPA and could play an important role in case the BJP falls short of winning a clear majority.

While Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has been maintaining that she will neither ally with the Congress nor go with the BJP, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has also adopted similar stance. Mamata’s desperate attemps to stitch in a big opposition alliance has so far failed to take off. Mamata’s mega Kolkata rally on January 19 saw attendance of 20 big leaders from national and regional parties, however, nothing substantial emerged as far as an alliance is concerned.

Mamata’s Trinamool Congress had swept the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal winning 34 out of total 42 seats. The party is looking to repeat its performance in 2019 to stop the BJP from marching towards a second consecutive term. However, if various opinion polls are to be believed, Trinamool is likely to get some stiff fight from the BJP on number of seats in Bengal.

Mayawati’s BSP had failed to win even a single seat in 2014. The BSP is contesting the 2019 polls in alliance with one-time bitter rival Samajawadi Party and Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh. Both Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have kept the Congress out of the coalition in the state despite sharing the common goal of preventing the BJP from repeating its spectacular 2014 show of winning 71 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.