Won’t be easy for Modi to return to power, real Mahagathbandhan will take shape after polls, says HD Deve Gowda

By: | Published: April 16, 2019 12:06 PM

Deve Gowda underlined that it was important for leaders like Mayawati and Mamata Banerjee to come together to stop the BJP from retaining power.

HD Deve Gowda, Lok Sabha elections, Mayawati, Mamata BanerjeeFormer PM and JDS chief HD Deve Gowda (File Photo/ANI)

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular president HD Deve Gowda believes that it will not be a cakewalk for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party to retain power and that the real Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance of opposition party will actually take shape after the results of Lok Sabha election 2019 are announced on May 23.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

Deve Gowda, in an interview to Indian Express, said neither the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nor the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) headed by the Congress are likely to win a clear majority.

Deve Gowda underlined that it was important for leaders like Mayawati and Mamata Banerjee to come together to stop the BJP from retaining power.

“I do not believe Modi will return to power easily. Neither of the two groups will get a clear majority… there will be regrouping after the polls,” he said.

Parties like Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, BSP, TRS and YSRCP are neither part of the NDA nor UPA and could play an important role in case the BJP falls short of winning a clear majority.

While Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has been maintaining that she will neither ally with the Congress nor go with the BJP, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has also adopted similar stance. Mamata’s desperate attemps to stitch in a big opposition alliance has so far failed to take off. Mamata’s mega Kolkata rally on January 19 saw attendance of 20 big leaders from national and regional parties, however, nothing substantial emerged as far as an alliance is concerned.

Mamata’s Trinamool Congress had swept the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal winning 34 out of total 42 seats. The party is looking to repeat its performance in 2019 to stop the BJP from marching towards a second consecutive term. However, if various opinion polls are to be believed, Trinamool is likely to get some stiff fight from the BJP on number of seats in Bengal.

Mayawati’s BSP had failed to win even a single seat in 2014. The BSP is contesting the 2019 polls in alliance with one-time bitter rival Samajawadi Party and Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh. Both Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have kept the Congress out of the coalition in the state despite sharing the common goal of preventing the BJP from repeating its spectacular 2014 show of winning 71 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Won’t be easy for Modi to return to power, real Mahagathbandhan will take shape after polls, says HD Deve Gowda
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition