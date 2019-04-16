With eye on anti-BJP front, Chandrababu Naidu to seek votes for regional parties

During his campaign in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi for various parties, he will raise the issue of EVM malfunctioning, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader said Tuesday. (IE)

TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is trying to unite regional parties to keep the BJP from power, has embarked on a marathon campaign spree to seek votes for opposition leaders.

During his campaign in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi for various parties, he will raise the issue of EVM malfunctioning, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader said Tuesday.

He said that Naidu, who’s eying the role of a kingmaker at the Centre, will meet DMK leader M K Stalin and campaign in support of the party.

Also read: Lok Sabha polls in Vellore cancelled after huge cash haul



On Monday, he addressed a public meeting in support of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Gowda in Mandya.

Naidu will campaign for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, the grand alliance in Bihar, the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir, and the AAP in Delhi in the coming days.

JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda, NC’s Farooq Abdullah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal have canvassed for the TDP in Andhra Pradesh, where simultaneous polls were held on April 11 for 25 Lok Sabha seats and to elect a new 175-member Assembly.