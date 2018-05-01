Williamnagar election result 2018 updates: NPP candidate Marcuise Marak wins by over 4000 votes; Congress, others behind

Williamnagar election result 2018: The candidate of ruling National People's Party (NPP) Marcuise Marak has won the elections in Williamnagar assembly elections.

East Garo Hills: Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad K. Sangma campaigns for the party candidate Marcuise Marak in East Garo Hills of Meghalaya on Monday. The by-poll will be held on April 27. PTI Photo

Williamnagar election result 2018: The candidate of ruling National People’s Party (NPP) Marcuise Marak has won the elections in Williamnagar assembly elections. According to local media reports, NPP candidate has won with 9558 votes. He has beaten nearest rival Sengbath Marak, an independent who could get only 4968 votes. Congress candidate and former MLA Deborah C Marak finished third with just 4698 votes.

In the previous assembly, William Nagar was represented by Congress leader Deborah C Marak. The election in Williamnagar was deferred because of the killing of NCP candidate in the run-up to the assembly polls that took place on February 27.

National People’s Party (NPP) candidate Marcuise Marak was leading in the counting since the very start of the process.

Polling in the Williamnagar Assembly seat in Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills district took place on April 27 amid tight security. The polling was postponed after the death of NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma in an IED attack on February 18, around a week before the February-27 Meghalaya Assembly election in the state.

As many as nine candidates were in the fray.

In Williamnagar constituency, there were 32,000 registered voters including 16,713 males and 15,632 females. NPP candidate Marcuis N Marak is a former MLA.

NCP had fielded wife of its deceased candidate, Jonathone S Sangma, Krenila Marak.

NPP, BJP, United Democratic Party and NCP are all parts of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance.