‘Will not apologise’: Freed after five days, Priyanka Sharma vows to take fight against Mamata to logical end

By: |
Updated: May 15, 2019 1:34:54 PM

Priyanka Sharma is a BJP Yuva Morcha leader. She was arrested last week for sharing a photoshopped image of Mamata Banerjee. She was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Priyanka Sharma, Mamata Banerjee memeBengal BJP leader Priyanka Sharma was arrested last week for sharing a meme on Mamata Banerjee. She was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha leader Priyanka Sharma on Wednesday said that she will not tender an apology for sharing a meme on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Facebook. Addressing the media in Kolkata, Sharma who was granted bail by Supreme Court on Tuesday, said that she will fight the case and take it to a logical conclusion.

The BJP youth wing leader said that though she was granted bail on Tuesday afternoon, the authorities did not release her from the jail till Wednesday morning. She also said officials forcefully made her sign an apology.

Sharma was arrested last week by Kolkata Police for sharing a photoshopped image of Banerjee. She moved the Supreme Court on Monday against her arrest and was released on Tuesday. The court, however, asked her to tender a written apology upon her release. “My bail was granted yesterday, but still I wasn’t released for another 18 hours. They didn’t allow me to meet my advocate and family. They made me sign an apology,” she said.

“I will fight this case. I will not apologise,” she added. Sharma was released from Alipore Correctional Home on Wednesday morning. She visited the BJP office in Kolkata where she was greeted by scores of BJP workers.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the West Bengal government over the delay in the release of Sharma from jail despite its order for her “immediate release”. Sharma’s counsel and senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul told the court on Wednesday that she was not freed on Tuesday as jail authorities wanted certified copies of the court’s order. He informed that Sharma was finally released at 9.40 am on Wednesday.

The lawyer also informed the court that police had prepared a closure report in the matter but it did not bring it on record during the court the proceedings on Tuesday.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. ‘Will not apologise’: Freed after five days, Priyanka Sharma vows to take fight against Mamata to logical end
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition