‘Will not apologise’: Freed after five days, Priyanka Sharma vows to take fight against Mamata to logical end

Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha leader Priyanka Sharma on Wednesday said that she will not tender an apology for sharing a meme on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Facebook. Addressing the media in Kolkata, Sharma who was granted bail by Supreme Court on Tuesday, said that she will fight the case and take it to a logical conclusion. The BJP youth wing leader said that though she was granted bail on Tuesday afternoon, the authorities did not release her from the jail till Wednesday morning. She also said officials forcefully made her sign an apology. Sharma was arrested last week by Kolkata Police for sharing a photoshopped image of Banerjee. She moved the Supreme Court on Monday against her arrest and was released on Tuesday. The court, however, asked her to tender a written apology upon her release. "My bail was granted yesterday, but still I wasn't released for another 18 hours. They didn't allow me to meet my advocate and family. They made me sign an apology," she said. "I will fight this case. I will not apologise," she added. Sharma was released from Alipore Correctional Home on Wednesday morning. She visited the BJP office in Kolkata where she was greeted by scores of BJP workers. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the West Bengal government over the delay in the release of Sharma from jail despite its order for her "immediate release". Sharma's counsel and senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul told the court on Wednesday that she was not freed on Tuesday as jail authorities wanted certified copies of the court's order. He informed that Sharma was finally released at 9.40 am on Wednesday. The lawyer also informed the court that police had prepared a closure report in the matter but it did not bring it on record during the court the proceedings on Tuesday.