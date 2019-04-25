Will give sweets, gifts but not a single vote: Mamata Banerjee replies to PM Modi

TMC Chief and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's big reveal in a \u2018non-political\u2019 interview with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar that the Bengali leader sends him kurtas and gifts every year. "It is Bengal's culture to welcome guests with sweets and tea. We also greet them on special occasions. This is our tradition. We welcome guests with sweets and gifts but not a single vote will be given(to BJP)," she said in a veiled reference to the prime minister, reported news agency, PTI. The 64-year-old made the remarks at her Serampore rally in Hooghly district just a few hours after Modi's interview to actor Akshay Kumar was aired on TV channels in which he mentioned her gifts. Modi\u2019s interview came in the backdrop of PM Modi attacking Banerjee in her home turf where he used phrases such as "speed breaker didi" with "sticker didi". to slam the Trinamool chief in his recent speeches. The TMC supremo, on the other hand, said that Modi was suffering from phobia of losing elections and also accused his party of \u2018dividing people on communal lines.\u2019 READ ALSO |\u00a0Lok Sabha election: Did PM Modi just drop the biggest post-poll alliance hint in 'non-political' interview? The Bengali leader, popularly known as Mamata Didi, has been in a bitter war of words through electoral speeches with PM Modi as BJP tries to lay a foundation in the state which is considered as a left citadel. Taking notice of the exchange, Bengal Congress President Somen Mitra Somen Mitra on Wednesday slammed the chief minister and held her responsible for the spread of BJP in West Bengal. "It is due to Mamata's party that BJP is rising in Bengal.", Mitra was quoted as saying at media interaction by news agency, PTI. The Congress took notice of the interaction and said this hints at a secret tie-up between the BJP and Trinamool. Bengal Congress President Somen Mitra said this proved the "friendly relationship" between PM Modi and Ms Banerjee. West Bengal will cast its vote in all seven phases in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections which will end on May 19.