‘Will give a tight slap of democracy to Modi’: Mamata Banerjee

The war of words between PM Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took an ugly turn today when Mamata threatened to give the PM a 'tight slap of democracy'. She also said that BJP did not have a political ideology. Speaking in West Bengal's Purulia on Tuesday, she said as per ANI, \u201cearlier their leaders used to wear half pants. now they have crores of money. They carry mace in one hand and sword in the other. With mace, they will hit on people's head and with a sword they will cut off the necks. This is their politics. Their politics does not have any ideology. For me, money is no matter. When Narendra Modi comes to West Bengal and says Mamata Banerjee's party is a toll collector, I feel like giving him a tight slap of democracy\u201d. On Monday, while addressing a rally in West Bengal's Tamluk constituency, the PM said that he had called Banerjee twice to discuss on Cyclone Fani, but the state CM did not return his calls. The PM said that while he waited for a return call from the state CM, the \u201carrogant didi\u201d did not do so. While accusing Banerjee of being more interested in politics, Modi said that the West Bengal government did not allow him to speak to state officials. Responding to his statement, Banerjee said that the PM was indulging in politics before elections. The CM also pointed out that she could have gone to meet Modi had he not held a political rally in West Bengal. "I do not consider you the PM anymore. I will talk to the new Prime Minister,\u201d she said as per Indian Express. #WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Purulia: Money doesn't matter to me.That is why when Narendra Modi came to Bengal and accused my party of being Tolabaaz (Toll collector), I wanted to give him a tight slap of democracy pic.twitter.com\/JnE5xywWJI \u2014 ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2019 Last month during an interview with actor Akshay Kumar, PM Modi had pointed out that even while there were political differences with Banerjee, the latter did send her kurtas and Bengali sweets every year. To this, the West Bengal CM had said that she would send sweets made of sand, adding pebbles in them to Modi.