Will get a chowkidar from Nepal, need a Prime Minister: Ajit Singh

Ajit Singh has said he will get a chowkidar from Nepal and country needs a Prime Minister

Rashtriya Lok Dal president Ajit Singh has poked fun at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the latter does not speak lies but does not speak the truth either. Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat on Wednesday, Singh said that Modi is so clever that had he gone to Sri Lanka, he would have claimed that he kill demon king Ravan.

“He doesn’t speak lies, but also doesn’t speak the truth. We tell kids to speak the truth but his mother and father didn’t teach him that. He believes in women empowerment…triple talaq triple talaq, but disowned his wife without uttering talaq even once,” he said.

“This man is so smart that if he had gone to Sri Lanka he would have claimed that he is the one who killed Ravan because you see nobody has done anything apart from him,” he added.

Ajit Singh also lashed out at PM Modi’s ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign. “If we need a chowkidar we will get it from Nepal. We need a Prime Minister.”

Ajit Singh’s party is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in an alliance with the BSP and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. As per the seat-sharing agreement, the RLD is contesting from three seats.

In Baghpat, the RLD has given a ticket to Jayant Choudhary who is son of Ajit Singh. Apart from Baghpat, the RLD is contesting elections from Muzaffarnagar and Mathura seats. While Ajit Singh in the fray from Muzaffarnagar, Kunwar Narendra Singh will contest from Mathura.