Will fight one-sided EC decision to transfer top cops: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu vows to fight EC’s one-sided decision to transfer top cops

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the Election Commission has transferred three top cops in the state without any reason. Speaking to reporters in Kurnool, Naidu said that the decision was taken in order to benefit the opposition parties in state.

Naidu also declared that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will fight against the latest decision of the EC to transfer three of its top cops and prevent them from discharging their poll duties.

“The Election Commission has transferred three police officials without any reason. We will fight against CEC’s decision at national level. CEC taking one sided decisions is not good for the democracy,” he said.

The Chief Minister’ remark comes a day after the Election Commission transferred Director General of Intelligence AB Venkateswara Rao forthwith and attached to the police headquarters. The poll body also asked him to hand over charge to senior most officer in his office.

The EC also transferred Srikakulam Superintendent of Police Venkata Ratnam and Kadapa Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma. Ratnam and Sharma were also attached to the police headquarters.

Besides, the commission also directed that none of these officers will be assigned any election related works till completion of elections.

The Election Commission took the decision after receiving a complaint from YSR Congress.It alleged that the officials were favouring the ruling TDP.

The development comes a fortnight ahead of the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the state. The state will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.