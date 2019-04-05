Will fight if party asks me to: INLD’s Ashok Arora on contesting Lok Sabha polls

By: | Published: April 5, 2019 1:35 PM

Opposition Indian National Lok Dal's state unit president Ashok Arora has said he will fight the Lok Sabha polls if his party asks him.

Ashok Arora (EXPRESS PHOTO/ File)Ashok Arora (EXPRESS PHOTO/ File)

Opposition Indian National Lok Dal’s state unit president Ashok Arora has said he will fight the Lok Sabha polls if his party asks him. Arora, a senior leader of the party, had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Haryana state assembly polls from Thanesar constituency in Kurukshetra district. When asked if he will fight the general elections, Arora replied, “My wish is to contest the assembly elections, but if party asks me to contest (the LS polls), then I will definitely fight.” He said the INLD will fight on all 10 Lok Sabha seats from the state.

“Our party will fight on all 10 seats,” he said and added the names of the candidates will be announce soon. “After taking feedback from the people and in consultation with them and our party workers, we have prepared a panel, which has been sent to party’s national president Om Prakash Chautala.

“Soon, we will be meeting and consulting our party chief after which the names of candidates will be announced by April 16,” Arora told reporters in Kurukshetra on Thursday. The 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. The INLD has been stung by desertions following a vertical split and suffered a heavy bypoll defeat when it failed to hold on to Jind seat. Two of party’s sitting MLAs Ranbir Gangwa and Kehar Singh joined the BJP recently. A few of the party’s former legislators have also switched over to the saffron outfit ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Four INLD MLAs have already switched sides and announced their support to the fledgling Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which was formed after the split in the INLD last year. Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala — elder son of Abhay Chautala’s brother Ajay Chautala — launched the JJP last year. The INLD, founded by late deputy prime minister Devi Lal and headed by former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, has been out of power in Haryana for over 14 years now.

Arora hit out at the Manohar Lal Khattar government, saying it failed to fulfil the promises made at the time of state assembly polls in 2014. “The plight of farmers is known to all,” he added. Meanwhile, JJP state unit chief Nishan Singh told reporters in Fatehabad on Thursday that “while the BJP claims that it has given transparent and clean administration, truth is that corruption is rampant everywhere”. “Nothing has changed, they are only making hollow claims on having checked corruption,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Will fight if party asks me to: INLD’s Ashok Arora on contesting Lok Sabha polls
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition