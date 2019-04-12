Will curse you if you don’t vote for BJP: When ‘sanyasi’ Sakshi Maharaj invoked shastras to threaten voters

Sakshi Maharaj, who represents Unnao parliamentary seat, has made several controversial statements in the past (Express Photo/ File)

Controversial Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Parliament Sakshi Maharaj on Friday stirred a controversy with a bizarre message to voters. Addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao as part of his election campaign, the BJP leader threatened voters in the name of mythology and warned voters that they will be cursed if they don’t cast their votes to BJP and elect him.

“I am a sanyasi. If you do not cast your vote for me and help me win, then I will curse you,” Sakshi Maharaj told a gathering in Unnao. Justifying his statement, the parliamentarian said that whatever he is saying is mentioned in the shastras. “When a sanyasi arrives at the door, one should give something to him, otherwise, they will curse you. It is written in the shastras. I am not asking for money or your property,” he said, adding that he would work for the people if elected.

Sakshi Maharaj, who represents Unnao parliamentary seat, has made several controversial statements in the past as well. Earlier on March 16, 2019, the BJP lawmaker said that there will be no Lok Sabha polls after 2019 in the country.

The Lok Sabha MP also said that the Modi wave of 2014 has turned into a tsunami in 2019 and no one can stop Narendra Modi from becoming the Prime Minister again. “The Modi tsunami has awakened the country. I feel there will be no election in 2024,” PTI quoted him as saying.

“This is the only election and we are fighting it in the name of the country with full honesty,” said Maharaj, reports PTI.

On Thursday, the Election Commission of India has issued a show cause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for violating the model code of conduct. The Commission also asked the UP CM to respond by Friday evening. Addressing a public gathering at Meerut, Adityanath had compared the Lok Sabha elections to a fight between ‘Ali’ and ‘Bajrang Bali’.

“Agar Congress, SP, BSP ko ‘Ali’ par vishwaas hai toh humein bhi ‘Bajrang Bali’ par vishwaas hai (If the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have faith in Ali, we have faith in Hanuman),” PTI quoted Adityanath as saying. Adityanath’s remark was referred to BSP chief Mayawati’s speech at a rally in Deoband, where she asked the Muslims to back the SP-BSP alliance. Mayawati has also been served a similar notice by the poll panel. Both leaders were given 24 hours to respond.