Will create jobs in government and private sectors: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

By: | Published: April 15, 2019 6:07 PM

Sawant also promised to resolve the issues faced by sugarcane growers in rural talukas. "Sugarcane cultivation is done in a big way in Sanguem and surrounding areas.

Will create jobs in government and private sectors: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Monday said his government would create a large number of jobs for locals in the government as well as the private sector in the next three years. Addressing a rally in support of BJP’s South Goa candidate Narendra Sawaikar, Sawant said 8,000 to 10,000 employment opportunities will be created in the government and 20,000 to 30,000 in the private sector. He also said the state-run Investment Promotion Board has been approving the projects that bring in investment and jobs for locals in Goa.

Sawant also promised to resolve the issues faced by sugarcane growers in rural talukas. “Sugarcane cultivation is done in a big way in Sanguem and surrounding areas. I am well aware about the problems being faced by sugarcane farmers due to troubles at the state-run sugar factory in Usgaon,” he said.

Sawaikar, a sitting MP from South Goa, is squaring off against Congress’ Francisco Sardinha and Elvis Gomes of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Shiv Sena has fielded Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik from the constituency that covers as many as 20 assembly segments.

