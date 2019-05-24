Why Jagan Mohan Reddy’s task will not be easy despite getting huge mandate in Andhra Pradesh

By: |
Published: May 24, 2019 7:15:02 PM

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has done a walkathon of about 3,648 km padayatra in 14 months, moving with the people and interacting with all sections.

YSR Congress President YS Jaganmohan Reddy with his mother Vijayalaxmi and wife Bharti after landlide victory in state assembly and Lok Sabha elections (PTI photo)YSR Congress President YS Jaganmohan Reddy with his mother Vijayalaxmi and wife Bharti after landlide victory in state assembly and Lok Sabha elections (PTI photo)

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the CM designate of Andhra Pradesh, has a huge mandate for the state as the coffers are nearly empty. The state continues to experience financial stress which includes non-release of funds by the Centre, interest payments and increased borrowings. He also needs to address the problems of farm distress, rising unemployment and shrinking water resources in the state. However, his proximity to the Centre may help him manage resources to a certain extent. Reddy had a sweeping victory in Andhra Pradesh decimating his arch rival N Chandrababu Naidu from Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The AP finance department officials, who did not wished to be quoted, estimate that it would need an additional budget of Rs 56,000 crore to fulfill the poll promises made by Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) manifesto had promised ‘Rythu Bharosa’, an investment support of Rs 12,500 per annum, along with free crop insurance and interest-free loans. However, while land-owning farmers can avail sops close to Rs 1 lakh per annum, tenant farmers would get only Rs 12,500 each year as financial assistance. The YSRCP had also assured that godowns, cold storages and food processing plants would be set up.

Jagan, who is going to be sworn in as AP chief minister in Vijayawada on May 30, says, `‘This is a new chapter in the annals of Andhra Pradesh which has scripted history by recording a stupendous victory sweeping the polls by winning 85 % of the assembly seats and a record number of parliament seats and I reiterate that I will live up to expectations,’’ he said. Rewriting the grammar of Andhra Pradesh polity and setting out a narrative of peoples’ agenda, Reddy said that his task would be to implement the assurances and balance welfare with development and results would be tangible in the first year itself.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy will have to walk a tightrope. He has to bring in fiscal discipline and fulfill his Navaratnalu or nine major promises that include a promise to offer financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to farmers; fee reimbursements for students; government bearing medical treatment costs above Rs 1,000; Rs 2,000 pension to senior citizens; interest free loans to self-help groups; and 25 lakh houses for poor people,’’ analysts pointed out. To recall, the bifurcation burden was Rs 97,163 crore on the state. During the last five years, the debt burden was Rs 95,564 crore or Rs 19,111 crore per annum. The Centre released Rs 4,000 crore in instalments during the last five years.

The party manifesto claims that most of its schemes would be women-centric. Besides Rs 15,000 per annum under ‘Amma Vodi’ to enable women to send their children to schools, the YSRCP also promised Rs 50,000 per annum for women under the Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) programme under the ‘YSR Aasara’ scheme. Besides, a financial assistance of Rs 75,000 for BC, SC, ST and minority women over the age of 45 has also been promised by Jagan under the ‘YSR Cheyutha’ scheme, while the party has promised that the houses that are sanctioned under the YSR Housing scheme would be registered under the name of women in the household.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has done a walkathon of about 3,648 km padayatra in 14 months, moving with the people and interacting with all sections. Political analysts say that the massive response to the public meetings and the surge of people with the amplifying slogans and songs reflected in the form of votes despite the tall claims of TDP and its friendly media that has tried its best to duck the real issues and rake up trivial tussles and in the end all fell flat as YSRCP registered a thundering victory garnering over 85 % of the seats.

