Who’s in, who’s out? NDA allies to get one berth each in new Modi cabinet

The Shiv Sena on Thursday confirmed that all the BJP allies and constituents of the NDA will join the new Modi government which will be sworn in at 7pm today. Senior party leader Sanjay Raut told news ANI that it has been decided that there will be one minister from each ally. "From Shiv Sena one leader will take oath as a minister. Uddhav ji has given Arvind Sawant's name, he will take oath as a minister," he said. The BJP won 303 seats in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections while the alliance secured over 350 seats. The NDA comprises over three dozens parties. But prominent parties that will be inducted into the government include Shiv Sena, Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janashakti Party, Apna Dal of Anupriya Patel, Janata Dal (United) of Nitish Kumar and SAD of Parkash Singh Badal. The AIADMK which currently rules Tamil Nadu may also be given a seat in the government. READ MORE: Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony LIVE Meanwhile, PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are currently holding a closed-door meet at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg to discuss the names to be inducted into the Council of Ministers. Speculation is also rife about BJP president Amit Shah joining the government. If Shah joins the government, he will get a crucial berth. Leaders from the BJP's camp who are set to take oath along with Modi today evening include Dharmendra Pradhan, Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad. All these leaders have confirmed that they have received a call from Modi for the swearing-in ceremony. The BJP is also keen on having representation from the North East, West Bengal and Odisha in the Cabinet where it won 44 of the 88 seats. It is likely that BJP will give a respectful representation to Telangana where it won four seats. The party is hopeful of making gains in this southern state in the future. While Nitish Kumar's JD(U) that won 16 seats, the Shiv Sena won 18 seats. Both the parties are likely to get cabinet rank ministers