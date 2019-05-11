When Rahul Gandhi fixed his helicopter during election campaign in Una | See photo

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been busy criss-crossing the country as part of his Lok Sabha election campaign. On Friday, the Congress president shared a photo of him trying to fix his helicopter, while on a campaign in Himachal Pradesh's Una. The Instagram photo has already got over 75,000 likes since it was put up on social media. \u201cGood teamwork means all hands to the deck! We had a problem with our helicopter in Una, HP today, that working together we quickly fixed. Nothing serious thankfully," Rahul Gandhi's post along with the photo stated. Rahul Gandhi had recently also shared a video of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra whom he met at Kanpur airport. In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be heard saying, \u201cLet me tell you what it means to be a good brother. What it means is that I am doing these massive long flights and I am going in a little helicopter squeezed up. And she is doing short flights and going in a big helicopter". "That is not true," a smiling Priyanka replied. Political leaders have often used social media sites to promote or campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. The use of social media has gained prominence this year with the use of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and YouTube playing important role in spreading political messages. View this post on Instagram Good teamwork means all hands to the deck! We had a problem with our helicopter in Una, HP today, that working together we quickly fixed. Nothing serious thankfully. #Helicopter #Teamwork #Himachal #ElectionCampaign #Election #Indiannationalcongress A post shared by Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi) on May 10, 2019 at 7:56am PDT Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and Kerala's Wayanad. While Wayanad went to polls on April 23, elections in Amethi were held on May 6. While five-phase elections are already over, the remaining two phases will be held on May 12 and May 19. Results will be declared across the country on May 23.