When all Yadavs can be called relatives, then why cannot the same be applied for all Modis: Akhilesh Yadav

By: | Published: April 9, 2019 3:29 AM

Yadav alleged UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had only painted road dividers and offices but no development work was taken up.

akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party, sp manifesto, samajwadi party manifesto, pension for women, economy of social justice, sp bsp alliance, reservations for muslims, nyay scheme, rahul gandhi, congress manifestoYadav alleged UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had only painted road dividers and offices but no development work was taken up. (Image source: SP/twitter)

When all Yadavs can be called relatives, then why cannot all Modis be called relatives, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav asked Monday, referring to the same last name shared by economic offender Nirav Modi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a public meeting, in favour of ‘mahagathbandhan’ candidate Suresh Bansal, at the Ramlila Ground Kavi Nagar here, the Samajwadi Party president said, “If a police officer can stop me at the Lucknow airport while I was going to a studentss union function, then how could liquor trader (Vijay Mallya) and Mehul Choksi (fugitive diamantaire) leave the country,” Yadav said.

Also Read: Maharashtra Chief Minister attacks Congress on its poll promise to scrap sedition law

The BJP government has not fulfilled promises made in 2014 and is not disclosing data on employment, farmer suicides, and businesses hit by GST and demonetisation, Yadav said. He alleged UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had only painted road dividers and offices but no development work was taken up. “The six-lane elevated road which was constructed on a single pillar is the best in the country, the metro line from Dilshad Garden to Purana Bus Adda, Ghaziabad were constructed by our government to facilitate lakhs of commuters,” Yadav said. Whenever you board the metro or have a hassle-free ride on the elevated road, do think about the development work done by the SP government, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. When all Yadavs can be called relatives, then why cannot the same be applied for all Modis: Akhilesh Yadav
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition