‘What it means to be a good brother’- When Rahul bumped into Priyanka at Kanpur airport | WATCH VIDEO

New Delhi | Published: April 28, 2019 8:33:33 AM

Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met each other at the Kanpur airport in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and shared a few light-hearted moments.

lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019Photo: UP East Youth Congress/ Twitter

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who are on the campaign trail for the Lok Sabha polls, met each other at the Kanpur airport in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and shared a few light-hearted moments.

Posting a video of their meeting on Facebook, Rahul Gandhi wrote: “Was nice meeting Priyanka at Kanpur Airport! We’re headed to different meetings in UP.”

“Let me tell you what it means be a good brother. What it means is that I am doing these massive long flights and I am going in a little helicopter squeezed up. And she is doing short flights and going in a big helicopter,” he says in the video, with Priyanka Gandhi laughing and saying “that is not true”.

But, I love her, the Congress chief added.

The two also posed for photographs with pilots and the airport ground staff.

While Rahul Gandhi was in Raebareli and Amethi on Saturday, Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi was in Unnao and Barabanki.

