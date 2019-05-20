What if exit polls match final results? Jaitley says opposition’s ‘fake’ issue of EVMs will lose ‘non-existent’ rationale

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday slammed the Opposition for casting doubts on electronic voting machines (EVMs), saying it would lose its \u201cnon-existent rationale\u201d in case results are found similar to what exit polls have shown on Sunday. \u201cExit Polls are based on personal interviews. The EVMs have no role. If the results of the Exit Polls and final results on the 23rd May 2019 are in the same direction, the Opposition\u2019s fake issue of the EVMs would also lose its non-existent rationale,\u201d he wrote on his latest Facebook post. Almost all exit polls have predicted that the NDA will be back in power with full majority. As per India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, the ruling alliance will win 339-365 seats, UPA is expected to get 77-108 seats and others 69-95 seats in the 543-member Lower House of Parliament. On similar lines, the Times Now-VMR said that NDA to win 306 seats, UPA close to 142 seats and Others 94. Republic-CVoter exit poll has predicted 287 seats for NDA, while it gave 128 seats to NDA and 127 seats to Others. Also read:\u00a0Battle for Bengal: BJP-Trinamool tug-of-war has more than meets the eye The minister in his post also pointed out to \u201ca huge maturing of Indian democracy\u201d, referring to the exit polls numbers while comparing it to the 2014 general election result. \u201cThe electorate keeps national interest paramount before exercising a choice on whom to vote for. When well-meaning people with similar ideas vote in the same direction, it leads to the making of a wave,\u201d he wrote. Jaitley expressed hope that the results of Lok Sabha elections will be in accordance with the outcome of a number of exit polls. \u201cMany of us may continue to squabble over correctness and accuracy of the Exit Polls. The hard reality is that when multiple Exit Polls convey the same message, the direction of the result broadly would be in consonance with the message.\u201d