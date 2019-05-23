West Bengal Lok Sabha election result - Full list of winners: West Bengal seems to be headed for a saffron surge as the Bhartiya Janata Party in 19 Lok Sabha seats and the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) ahead in 22 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. In an embarrassment for the party leadership, the Congress party is leading in only one seat and the Left is yet to take a lead in any of the constituencies. The exit polls had predicted that the BJP would breach TMC's citadel in West Bengal and the saffron party's tally would improve to double-digit numbers along with its best-ever vote share. It also suggested that the CPI vote share may also have shifted in BJP's favour. Soon after the trends began to pour in, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee called for a complete review of the results as she wished the candidates. "Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched," she said. During the poll campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed 17 poll rallies, with focus on the issues of NRC and the Citizenship bill. EC trends suggest that the party is making substantial gains in areas close to the India-Bangladesh border. West Bengal election results: Full list of winners (The list will be updated as when trends\/results are available) Alipurduars -\u00a0John Barla (BJP\/Leading) Arambag -\u00a0Aparupa Poddar aka Afrin Ali (TMC\/Leading) Asansol -\u00a0Babul Supriyo\u00a0(BJP\/Leading) Baharampur -\u00a0Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury\u00a0(INC\/Leading) Balurghat\u00a0-\u00a0Sukanta Majumdar\u00a0(BJP\/Leading) Bangaon\u00a0-\u00a0Shantanu Thakur\u00a0(BJP\/Leading) Bankura - Barasat Bardhaman Durgapur Bardhaman Purba Basirhat Birbhum Bishnupur Bolpur Coochbehar Darjeeling Diamond Harbour Dum Dum Ghatal Hooghly Howrah Jadavpur Jalpaiguri Jangipur Kolkata Dakshin Kolkata Uttar Krishnanagar Maldaha Dakshin Maldaha Uttar Murshidabad Raiganj Ranaghat Sreerampur Uluberia With trends coming in their favour, the BJP cadres in West Bengal have burst into celebrations outside its state headquarters and elsewhere in the districts. In the 2014 general elections, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has won 34 seats while the BJP had to settle with two seats. The Congress and the Left Front have four and two seats respectively.